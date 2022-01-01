Mes compétences :
Capteurs
Information retrieval
Informatique
Mathématique
Methodes
Méthodes Formelles
Recherche
recherche appliquée
Réseaux de capteurs
Simulateur
Telecom
Entreprises
Antidot SAS
- Ingénieur de recherche et développement
2008 - maintenant- Propositions, implémentation et évaluation d'algorithmes destinés à couvrir de nouvelles fonctionnalités. Contraintes de performance fortes: temps de réponse faible et volumétrie importante
- Rédaction de rapports de recherche
- Domaines de recherche: apprentissage automatique, recherche d'information
- Langages de programmation: Python et C/C++. Mathématiques: probabilités, statistiques
France Télécom/Verimag
- Ingénieur de recherche
2004 - 2008Subject: Modeling and analyses of wireless sensor networks:
- Software and hardware modeling to evaluate energy consumption
- Conception and implementation of a network simulator: Glonemo
- Formalisation of an abstraction framework for power states automata
- Validation using formal verification (model-checking)
- Study and conception of MAC protocols
- 5 scientific international publications and one patent
More details here: http://www-verimag.imag.fr/Ludovic-Samper.html
Formations
Institut National Polytechnique (St Martin D'Heres)