Ludovic SAMPER

AIX-EN-PROVENCE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Capteurs
Information retrieval
Informatique
Mathématique
Methodes
Méthodes Formelles
Recherche
recherche appliquée
Réseaux de capteurs
Simulateur
Telecom

Entreprises

  • Antidot SAS - Ingénieur de recherche et développement

    2008 - maintenant - Propositions, implémentation et évaluation d'algorithmes destinés à couvrir de nouvelles fonctionnalités. Contraintes de performance fortes: temps de réponse faible et volumétrie importante
    - Rédaction de rapports de recherche
    - Domaines de recherche: apprentissage automatique, recherche d'information
    - Langages de programmation: Python et C/C++. Mathématiques: probabilités, statistiques

  • France Télécom/Verimag - Ingénieur de recherche

    2004 - 2008 Subject: Modeling and analyses of wireless sensor networks:
    - Software and hardware modeling to evaluate energy consumption
    - Conception and implementation of a network simulator: Glonemo
    - Formalisation of an abstraction framework for power states automata
    - Validation using formal verification (model-checking)
    - Study and conception of MAC protocols
    - 5 scientific international publications and one patent
    More details here: http://www-verimag.imag.fr/Ludovic-Samper.html

Formations

  • Institut National Polytechnique (St Martin D'Heres)

    St Martin D'Heres 2004 - 2008 Informatique

    Doctorant

  • Ecole Centrale Marseille

    Marseille 2001 - 2004 Généraliste puis modélisation et mathématiques appliquées

