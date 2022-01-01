Retail
Ludovic SUZOR
BAYONNE
Entreprises
COMPAGNIE ANGLAISE DES THES
- -
2015 - maintenant
Retrouvez une sélection de plus de 300 thés:
thés nature, thés parfumés, rooibos, infusions, déthéinés,
ainsi que les objets et accessoires autour du thé sur
www.compagnie-anglaise-des-thes.fr
(Maison fondée en 1823)
OpenWays - OKIDOKEYS (Objects Connectés)
- Directeur e-commerce
2013 - 2015
Tyredating - Sites Popgom
- Directeur Marketing Web
2010 - 2013
La Maison de Valerie
- Responsable Marketing Site Internet
2009 - 2010
Site Internet Maisonic.com - Société LMN
- Fondateur / Dirigeant
2005 - 2009
