Menu

Ludovic SUZOR

BAYONNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • COMPAGNIE ANGLAISE DES THES - -

    2015 - maintenant Retrouvez une sélection de plus de 300 thés:
    thés nature, thés parfumés, rooibos, infusions, déthéinés,
    ainsi que les objets et accessoires autour du thé sur
    www.compagnie-anglaise-des-thes.fr
    (Maison fondée en 1823)

  • OpenWays - OKIDOKEYS (Objects Connectés) - Directeur e-commerce

    2013 - 2015

  • Tyredating - Sites Popgom - Directeur Marketing Web

    2010 - 2013

  • La Maison de Valerie - Responsable Marketing Site Internet

    2009 - 2010

  • Site Internet Maisonic.com - Société LMN - Fondateur / Dirigeant

    2005 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau