Ludovic VALLART
Ludovic VALLART
VERTON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
B to B
AGROALIMENTAIRE
Entreprises
Döhler
- Key Account Manager
2008 - maintenant
Saint Amand Eau Minérale
- COMPTE CLE GMS
2004 - 2008
SYSTEME U
- ACHETEUR/CHEF DE PRODUITS MDD LIQUIDES
Rungis
1998 - 2004
Formations
ESITPA (Le Val De Reuil)
Le Val De Reuil
1993 - 1998
Réseau
Céline HOCQUET
Delphine SQUARCINI
Magalie LAVAUX
Nadia MILLION
Nathalie DESCHINKEL
Sophie BENEDITO
Sylvie MOREL
Viet-Tam NGUYEN
Xavier SOHET