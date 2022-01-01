Menu

Ludwig GARRIC

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Certified Technical Market & Behavioral Finance Analyst with 7 years of international experience. I’m skilled in providing dynamic and actionable decision support and trade ideas to professionals. I apply a top-down approach and rely on intermarket relationships to seize on market opportunities. I’ve been quoted in the world financial press and invited to speak at leading public events, and was the runner-up at the 2012 Technical Analyst Awards in London for the best commodities, energy & power research & strategy.

Mes compétences :
Analyse technique
Bloomberg
Commodities
Energy
Equities
Fixed Income
Forex
Ideas
Metals
Reuters
Technique
Trader
Trading

Entreprises

  • Trading Central - Technical Analyst

    2009 - 2016 Commodity research

    - Provide trading and investment research to financial market professionals by using technical analysis to figure out consistent scenarios and give indications of directions, levels and timing
    - In charge of commodity markets: Precious metals, oil, bases metals and agricultures (recommendations on NYBOT, CME futures, LME forward futures and related products)
    - Member of the US equity team: run GURU short-term and medium portfolios (US equity focus)

  • Credit Agricole - Credit Analyst

    Montrouge 2008 - 2009 - Analysis of Short and Long Term Loans: Renewal or Project
    - Analysis of Leverage Buy Out Operations

Formations

