Luigi BELLI

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business intelligence
Web
Project management
Uml
Business analysis

Entreprises

  • Ing France - IT Program Manager / Product Owner

    PARIS 2017 - maintenant Project Manager/Product Owner/Coach of 3 squads (25 FTE) on different accounts in Belgium , Netherlands and Romania. Leading agile self-organizing dev-ops squads in the ICT Data Management Tribe. Responsibilities include product management, defining vision, defining priorities, epics definition and team coaching, empowering people to achieve results and perform better. Succesfully delivered data discovery and integration projects (mergers) data migration and regulatory projects.

  • Commission Européenne - IT Project Manager

    Bruxelles 2016 - 2017 Definition and rollout of a governance framework following Agile/Scrum principles for a team of 6 business analysts in the Business Process Team. Promote and coach Agile principles, setup of the communication platforms, definition of the projects portfolio, reporting standards, ICT tooling to support and streamline day-to-day project tasks and operations support.

  • Ingenico - IT Program Manager / Product Manager

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Data Program Manager/Product Management responsible of a new digital product on the new established Data-Warehouse Competence Center, built with Microsoft BI, PowerBI, Microsoft SQL Server over Windows technologies (budget +1700mds/10FTEs) following Ogone/Ingenico merger. Coaching (PRINCE2/PMP), project management (Sciforma), change management, Capex, Opex, people and time management, agile sprint definition, coaching and setup standard project documentation, setup and use of JIRA.

  • Ageas - IT Program Manager

    Paris 2014 - 2015 IT Project Manager/Program Manager responsible for multiple traversal regulatory projects based on a SAS DataWarehouse, DB2 and mainframe technologies (budget +3000mds/20FTEs). Chaired steering committees , coached teams on Agile, clarified the business need. Coordinated Project Leaders, Team Leaders, Test Managers, Technical Architects and Data Analysts for the definition of the technical solution, test requirements and functional design.

  • Delta Lloyd - IT Project Manager

    Amsterdam 2013 - 2014

  • Engineering International Belgium SA - IT Project Manager

    2012 - 2013

  • Engineering International Belgium SA - IT Business Analyst

    2010 - 2013

  • Modis - BusinessObjects Consultant

    Puteaux 2008 - 2010

  • Bridgestone - Cognos Business Intelligence Responsible

    BETHUNE 2006 - 2008

  • Quality for Technology - IT Consultant

    Владимир 2003 - 2006

  • Orange-tech - Analyst Programmer

    2000 - 2003

  • Italservice - System administrator

    1999 - 2000

  • Matters Multimedia - Software developer

    1999 - 1999

Formations

  • Goldsmiths College; University Of London (New Cross)

    New Cross 2009 - 2013 Bachelor of Science

    Computing and Information System

