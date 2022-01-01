Luigi BELLI

Mes compétences :
Business intelligence
Web
Project management
Uml
Business analysis
Entreprises
Ing France
- IT Program Manager / Product Owner
PARIS2017 - maintenantProject Manager/Product Owner/Coach of 3 squads (25 FTE) on different accounts in Belgium , Netherlands and Romania. Leading agile self-organizing dev-ops squads in the ICT Data Management Tribe. Responsibilities include product management, defining vision, defining priorities, epics definition and team coaching, empowering people to achieve results and perform better. Succesfully delivered data discovery and integration projects (mergers) data migration and regulatory projects.
Commission Européenne
- IT Project Manager
Bruxelles2016 - 2017Definition and rollout of a governance framework following Agile/Scrum principles for a team of 6 business analysts in the Business Process Team. Promote and coach Agile principles, setup of the communication platforms, definition of the projects portfolio, reporting standards, ICT tooling to support and streamline day-to-day project tasks and operations support.
Ingenico
- IT Program Manager / Product Manager
Paris2016 - 2016Data Program Manager/Product Management responsible of a new digital product on the new established Data-Warehouse Competence Center, built with Microsoft BI, PowerBI, Microsoft SQL Server over Windows technologies (budget +1700mds/10FTEs) following Ogone/Ingenico merger. Coaching (PRINCE2/PMP), project management (Sciforma), change management, Capex, Opex, people and time management, agile sprint definition, coaching and setup standard project documentation, setup and use of JIRA.
Ageas
- IT Program Manager
Paris2014 - 2015IT Project Manager/Program Manager responsible for multiple traversal regulatory projects based on a SAS DataWarehouse, DB2 and mainframe technologies (budget +3000mds/20FTEs). Chaired steering committees , coached teams on Agile, clarified the business need. Coordinated Project Leaders, Team Leaders, Test Managers, Technical Architects and Data Analysts for the definition of the technical solution, test requirements and functional design.
Delta Lloyd
- IT Project Manager
Amsterdam2013 - 2014
Engineering International Belgium SA
- IT Project Manager
2012 - 2013
Engineering International Belgium SA
- IT Business Analyst
2010 - 2013
Modis
- BusinessObjects Consultant
Puteaux2008 - 2010
Bridgestone
- Cognos Business Intelligence Responsible
BETHUNE2006 - 2008
Quality for Technology
- IT Consultant
Владимир2003 - 2006
Orange-tech
- Analyst Programmer
2000 - 2003
Italservice
- System administrator
1999 - 2000
Matters Multimedia
- Software developer
1999 - 1999
Formations
Goldsmiths College; University Of London (New Cross)