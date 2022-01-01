Luis BAYANO

♣ Dirigeant international orienté résultats, largement respecté pour la richesse de son expérience et de ses compétences pointues en matière de systèmes d’information, de services, de systèmes multicanal pour l’industrie pharmaceutique et les sciences de la vie.

♣ Direction d’opérations multifonctionnelles et multiculturelles internationales avec encadrement d’équipes de vente, de réalisation et de support en France, USA, UK et Australie tout au long des 25 dernières années.

♣ Réalisation de nombreux projets internationaux complexes incluant le démarrage opérationnel de nouveaux pays, des délocalisations en off-shore ainsi que des transformations/mutations du business de plusieurs grands comptes.

♣ Manager opérationnel confirmé intégrant les meilleures pratiques, travaillant de façon stratégique et opérationnellement efficace, capable d’assumer avec succès des exigences opérationnelles lourdes, incluant notamment des produits complexes dans des environnements mondiaux à forte croissance, par nature très challengés et soumis à de fortes pressions commerciales.



Compétences Clés

♣ Direction et Gestion des Opérations et IT

♣ Management du Changement

♣ Gestion Financière et P&L Management

♣ Business Transformation et Mutation

♣ Business Développement / Contrats

♣ Planning Stratégique

♣ Gestion CRM / CLM / Multicanal / Digital / IT



♣ Implémentation & Support

♣ Gestion Multi site / Multifonctionnelle

♣ Management de la Performance / Mentorat

♣ Gestion de Business Unit

♣ Gestion de Projet / Programme

♣ Amélioration Continue des Processus

♣ Gestion de l’Efficacité de la Force de Vente



Mes compétences :

Account management

Analytics

Business

Business Unit Management

International

Key account management

Management

Matrix

Microsoft CRM

Off shore

Gestion des ressources humaines

Finance

Direction générale

CLM