Luis BAYANO

EXPLORIA SPS LLC
- Vice-président Operations EMEA, APAC and LATAM et General Manager
2010 - maintenant
Leader in the Close Loop Marketing and Digital Content Management solutions.
Vice-President Operations EMEA, LATAM & APAC–General Manager
In charge of building the European HQ in France from the ground-up, setting the strategy and running all operations and marketing activities in Europe in addition to legal, accounting and HR. Groomed a very efficient team of 10 people to the multichannel digital world.
Centralized international operations in France, implementing and supporting clients throughout Europe and expanding to MEA, China, Australia and Latin America.
Since 2010 increased revenue with an average profitability of 20%.
Cegedim Dendrite
- Vice Président European Implementations, Management Tools and Processes, Quality & Security
Boulogne-Billancourt
2007 - 2009
in Charge of 6 department :
-Global Departments :
- Management Tools and Processes
- Corporate and Affiliate Quality and Security
-European Departments :
- Regional and Strategic Projects :TEAMS and OneKey Connect
- Business Intelligence Services : Atlas/OneUp/DW/Analytics)
- Mobile Intelligence Project Management and Implementation
- Regional Legacy Projects : Webforce
Taken position after the purchase of Dendrite International to get integration processes in place with combined new methodologies and tools while getting the responsibility for Europe Implementations of the entire new company CRM product lines, while getting the teams geared into the acquired .NET technology (Mobile Intelligence) and continuing implementing, expanding and supporting existing clients for all the solutions.
Overall responsibility for the implementation of over 250 projects across Europe a year from simple ETMS projects single country to complex CRM ones encompassing multiple countries involving field forces, HO multi-channel environments and Analytics.
Managed reorganization of the departments to lead to the new product strategy, increased efficiency of teams getting over 30% more projects with existing staff.
Cegedim
- Region Director (Italy, Greece, Belgium and NL)
Boulogne-Billancourt
2007 - 2007
Lead 4 major mature Cegedim markets. The goal, apart from the Revenue and margin over achieved targets was to get these four mature affiliates that had grown on their own, to adhere to new corporate processes and methods via a change management approach while continuing to win new deals and generate profit.
In parallel, involved in the purchase of main competitor Dendrite International with top management as well as integration plans.
Once Dendrite purchased, involved at corporate level with integration plans, structure, affiliate management selection and integration actions plans
Dendrite International
- Vice-President Europe Operations
2003 - 2006
Directing European Operations with functional P&L responsibility across the region, managing over 650 people in 7 departments across 15 countries, including off shoring sites in India and Poland.
Responsible for the delivery of over $100 M revenue with a budget of $27 M.
Supporting over 250 clients and 44,000 users on 28 different product configurations from internal product lines, acquired ones (Synavant, MDM, SAI, Swarcheck) to Siebel implementations including syndicated European Master Data Management (Pharbase) for over 30,000 users for 190 companies.
Taken position after the company acquired Synavant and MDM to continue the integration processes to all the services, products, offers, operations and infrastructure while providing client satisfaction and improving synergies to reduce the Cost of Sales with off-shoring/ low cost site initiatives.
Dendrite International - USA
- Executive Director
1997 - 2003
Transferred to the US Head-quarters to take charge of the operations after a difficult and in crisis implementation for Pfizer US with a field force of 3000 users (largest client).
During that time, after initial audits, actions plans, metrics set-up, re-structuring into dedicated teams, stabilizing the environment and gaining back client confidence, the field force grew to over 13,000 users after integrating, merging and re-organizing several companies (WL, Parke-Davis, Pharmacia). Directing over 100 people around 4 departments (PMO, Development, QA and Operations).
Financials grew in the same period from $19M to over $100 M and Pfizer became the largest and most profitable client becoming the key reference for the company
Dendrite International - Europe- France
- Operations Director
1996 - 1997
After Dendrite acquired SRCI in France, specialized in Sales Force Automation for the Consumer Goods business, audited, reviewed processes, clients, leaded the completion of their new software version (that would become Dendrite’s base for WebForce) to be able to finally merge the SRCI with Dendrite France while getting customers into operating control and satisfaction.
Managing over 30 people generating around $2.5 M
Dendrite International - Europe- France
- Technical Director
1991 - 1996
Established the Dendrite office in France from the start, hired staff and set-up the procedures and environments to support our clients. In subsequent years the office grew to 120 people, leaded the Implementation, Infrastructure and Operations teams, responsible for the delivery of $12M revenue Implementing and supporting the largest European Pharma clients (HMR, RPR, Novartis, Pfizer, Bayer, Allergan 3M, etc). (C, C++, PowerBuilder, UNIX, Oracle, IT)
Dendrite International
- Technical Project Leader to Technical Manager
1989 - 1991
Transferred to the UK from Australia to help start the Dendrite UK and European operations sites, setting the base and structure for the future and implementing multiple Pharma clients across Europe (MSD UK and Germany, Lilly, Bayer, SKB AH, Convatec, etc ..) (C, UNIX, Informix, Oracle) .
Dendrite International - Australia
- Technical Project Leader
1989 - 1989
Implemented and Supported Australian, NZ and Japanese clients from the Sydney office. (ICI, Lilly). (C, UNIX, Informix)
Westpac Bank - Sydney - Australia
- Programer to Project Leader
1986 - 1989
Held several positions in the bank from Analyst/Programmer (PL/1, Assembler, Cobol) in the Credit card Processing department, before being promoted to Project Leader in the Leasing department in charge of the team (12 p) supporting and implementing CICS applications.