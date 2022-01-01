Menu

Luis DA SILVA

Paris

En résumé

Entrepreneurial Sales with extensive experience in the development of new markets. Successful at building new business for prospect accounts from strategy alignment through to execution and operations. Strong business acumen with the ability to design and execute a wide range of sales and marketing strategies, to establish market presence and generate revenue.

Specialties: Business Intelligence - Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) - Disclosure Management - Analytics - Business Analytics

Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Pilotage de la performance
Business Analytics
E-sourcing
Procurement

Entreprises

  • SynerTrade - Sales Manager

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Synertrade accompagne les organisations Achats dans leur transformation digitale afin d'apporter l'ensemble des briques applicatives depuis le e-sourcing jusqu'au Procurement to Pay .

  • Tidemark - European Account Executive

    2014 - 2015 Tidemark helps companies foster a culture of performance with cloud-based enterprise analytics that engage the entire organisation in business transformation.

    Tidemark’s apps involve multiple lines of business in core enterprise performance management processes, such as planning, forecasting, consolidation and analysis, for greater collaboration and context.

  • IBM Company - Sales Specialist IBM Cognos

    Bois-Colombes 2011 - 2014

  • SAP France - Solution Sales EPM

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Since 2008, I’m in charge of customer and prospect accounts. In accordance with Global Account Manager strategy, I propose new portfolio SAP Business Users applications as OutlookSoft, Cartesis, BO Profit and SAP Governance Risk Compliance.

  • OutlookSoft - Account Manager

    2006 - 2007 OutlookSoft was acquired by SAP in May 2007. In charge to generate revenue on new market as pharmaceutical and manufacturing, I had only worked on prospect accounts.

  • SAS Institute France - Account Manager

    BRIE COMTE ROBERT 2002 - 2006 In charge to develop new markets for SAS in France with an annual growth of 10 to 15% over the last 3 Years. Devised and implemented SAS France sales strategy on this new market and worked with Marketing and Alliance department to increase market awareness(+105% in 2005).

  • Hummingbird - Account Manager

    2001 - 2002 Hummingbird has a Business Intelligence department to develop ETL, Query and Report solutions. I was in charge of Insurance sector. My prior activity was to prospect and sell into new accounts.

  • Homsys Group - Account Manager

    1999 - 2001 Homsys Group is an IT company specialized in Business Intelligence projects. In 1999, sales department created to prospect new markets.

    Responsibilities:
    - Sales of IT services, and projects
    - Whole negotiation with CIO and Project Directors
    - Recruiting consultants.
    - Improve partnership with software vendors

  • Cegid - Servant Soft - Account Manager

    1997 - 1999 First French Software Company specialized in ERP, financial and accounting solutions.

    Responsibilities:
    - Sales of solutions at Financial Department in territory sector
    - Definition of sales & marketing strategies.
    - Collaborate with marketing department to develop sales strategy

Formations

Réseau