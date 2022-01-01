Menu

Luisa-Sophie NADAUD

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
International
Gestion de Projet
Trilingue anglais allemand

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Chargée de Communication interne

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant

  • Wissen International - Responsable Marketing & Communication

    2013 - 2014 Creation of a marketing plan for the company:

    - Creation of a new Website & SEO
    - Creation of brochures and flyer related to the activity in general and to specific subjects
    - Social Media Marketing

  • EXCO Automotive solutions, Troy, Michigan, USA - Intern in Project Management

    2013 - 2013 Assistant of the Business Development Manager and the Project Management Team:

    - Following projects from the customer query to the launch in production, in partnership with the different departments of the company
    - Use of the Syspro Software

  • Corteco GmbH, Hirschberg adB, Germany - Intern in Sales and Marketing

    2011 - 2012 Assistant of the Marketing Manager

    - Preparation of Sales Material for the Sales Teams
    - Preparation of Trade Fairs
    - Set up of a marketing-campaign for a specific product
    - Preparation for and participation in the annual Press Day of the company

Formations

Réseau