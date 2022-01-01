Luisa-Sophie NADAUD

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
International
Gestion de Projet
Trilingue anglais allemand
Entreprises
Société Générale
- Chargée de Communication interne
PARIS2014 - maintenant
Wissen International
- Responsable Marketing & Communication
2013 - 2014Creation of a marketing plan for the company:
- Creation of a new Website & SEO
- Creation of brochures and flyer related to the activity in general and to specific subjects
- Social Media Marketing
EXCO Automotive solutions, Troy, Michigan, USA
- Intern in Project Management
2013 - 2013Assistant of the Business Development Manager and the Project Management Team:
- Following projects from the customer query to the launch in production, in partnership with the different departments of the company
- Use of the Syspro Software
Corteco GmbH, Hirschberg adB, Germany
- Intern in Sales and Marketing
2011 - 2012Assistant of the Marketing Manager
- Preparation of Sales Material for the Sales Teams
- Preparation of Trade Fairs
- Set up of a marketing-campaign for a specific product
- Preparation for and participation in the annual Press Day of the company