Lukas NYS

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Sourcing international
Négociation contrats
Achats

Entreprises

  • Treves - Plant & Project buyer

    2019 - maintenant Plant & project buyer for 3 plants :
    - Trèves UK - Knaresborough - UK
    - MPAP - Plöermel - France
    - MATT - Montcornet - France

  • Trèves - Regional buyer

    2017 - 2018 Regional commodity buyer for 3 plants in South America (Brazil and Argentina).

    Responsible for the following commodities:
    - Felts (Phenolic, thermoplastic, glass fiber, PP fiber, glass wool)
    - Non-woven
    - Heavy layer
    - EPS
    - EPP
    - Plastics
    - Wood
    - Adhesives
    - Metal

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber - Indirect buyer

    Rueil-Malmaison 2015 - 2016 IT & Business Services Buyer / 20M€ Portfolio / France, Belgium and NL

    Sourcing, evaluating and selecting suppliers.
    Rationalization of the supplier base.
    Negotiating agreements with suppliers of IT and Business Services.
    Implementing strategies to meet yearly savings, payment terms, and quality targets for plants and countries. Supporting global commodity teams when required. 
    Developing personal negotiating skills and participate in cross-functional teams that implement global group and local strategies and action plans.
    Be the interface with supplier representatives via phone, fax, email, and in person to maintain a favourable supplier relationship.
    Identifying cost reduction and continuous improvement opportunities.
    Organizing purchasing process training with stakeholders and ensure respect of the process via KPI’s.

  • Volvo Trucks - Junior Sourcing Buyer

    saint priest 2013 - 2015 Axles - Transmission Components Sourcing Buyer / Global Portfolio

    With 3 months of Short-term assignment in Volvo Do Brasil, Curitiba, reporting to Global Sourcing Manager, Global Sourcing Director and Local Purchasing Director.

    Drive Sourcing on dedicated segments.
    Negotiating contracts and agreements with suppliers.
    Evaluating, selecting, and presenting supplier selection choice to sourcing committee.
    Consolidation of the segment strategy and participate to the Strategy anchoring at management level.
    Participating to negotiations in order to support cost savings and productivity.
    Collaboration with internal cross-functional team from Purchasing, After-Market, Engineering, Range & Projects, Legal.
    Report direct in line to the Senior Sourcing Buyer and Global Sourcing Manager.

  • Volvo Trucks - Stagiaire Méthode Logistique

    saint priest 2013 - 2013 Définition des temps standars pour l'utilisation des emballages type VEMB pour l'activité CKD.
    Diagnostique et proposition d'évolution de l'outil de plannification fine des postes d'atelier.
    Etude des divers concept de picking et packing en préparation de commandes (Benchmarking) et recommandations pour le projet Bourg KD 2015.

  • Lamberet SAS - Stagiaire

    Saint-Cyr-sur-Menthon 2012 - 2012 Gestion des opérations Import/Export
    Gestion de perfectionnement actif venant de Suisse.
    Gestion d'une exportation en sortie simple vers la Moldavie.
    Suivi d'une exportation avec crédit documentaire vers le Maroc.
    Suivi de négociations clients.
    Relance carte grise clients.
    Mise à jour catalogue de prix.
    Mise en page fiche produit.
    Intermédiaire dans la conception des films produits Lamberet 2012.

  • Monarch Pool Systems Iberica - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Prospection commerciale
    Phoning
    Préparation de commandes

  • SAS Michel Pelletier - Ouvrier Polyvalent

    2010 - 2010 Accueil de clients
    Entretien de machines

  • SAS Moulin Marion - Ouvrier Polyvalent

    2009 - 2009 Accueil de clients
    Préparation de commandes
    Entretien de machines

Formations

  • KEDGE - Business School Bordeaux (Anciennement BEM)

    Bordeaux 2012 - 2015 Master 2


    Supply chain management simulation
    Lean practices in the supply chain
    Decision making for supply chain management
    Pilotage opérationnel des achats
    Le management stratégique de la fonction achat
    Management des risques
    Présent et futur de la fonction achat
    Management des opérations au sein de la supplu chain
    Supply Chain planning in an uncertain world
    Marketing B2B

  • Lycée Saint Marc

    Lyon 2010 - 2012 BTS Commerce International

  • Lycée Lamartine (Macon)

    Macon 2008 - 2010 Scientifique

Réseau