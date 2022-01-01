Mes compétences :
Négociation
Sourcing international
Négociation contrats
Achats
Entreprises
Treves
- Plant & Project buyer
2019 - maintenantPlant & project buyer for 3 plants :
- Trèves UK - Knaresborough - UK
- MPAP - Plöermel - France
- MATT - Montcornet - France
Trèves
- Regional buyer
2017 - 2018Regional commodity buyer for 3 plants in South America (Brazil and Argentina).
Responsible for the following commodities:
- Felts (Phenolic, thermoplastic, glass fiber, PP fiber, glass wool)
- Non-woven
- Heavy layer
- EPS
- EPP
- Plastics
- Wood
- Adhesives
- Metal
Goodyear Tire & Rubber
- Indirect buyer
Rueil-Malmaison 2015 - 2016IT & Business Services Buyer / 20M€ Portfolio / France, Belgium and NL
Sourcing, evaluating and selecting suppliers.
Rationalization of the supplier base.
Negotiating agreements with suppliers of IT and Business Services.
Implementing strategies to meet yearly savings, payment terms, and quality targets for plants and countries. Supporting global commodity teams when required.
Developing personal negotiating skills and participate in cross-functional teams that implement global group and local strategies and action plans.
Be the interface with supplier representatives via phone, fax, email, and in person to maintain a favourable supplier relationship.
Identifying cost reduction and continuous improvement opportunities.
Organizing purchasing process training with stakeholders and ensure respect of the process via KPI’s.
Volvo Trucks
- Junior Sourcing Buyer
saint priest2013 - 2015Axles - Transmission Components Sourcing Buyer / Global Portfolio
With 3 months of Short-term assignment in Volvo Do Brasil, Curitiba, reporting to Global Sourcing Manager, Global Sourcing Director and Local Purchasing Director.
Drive Sourcing on dedicated segments.
Negotiating contracts and agreements with suppliers.
Evaluating, selecting, and presenting supplier selection choice to sourcing committee.
Consolidation of the segment strategy and participate to the Strategy anchoring at management level.
Participating to negotiations in order to support cost savings and productivity.
Collaboration with internal cross-functional team from Purchasing, After-Market, Engineering, Range & Projects, Legal.
Report direct in line to the Senior Sourcing Buyer and Global Sourcing Manager.
Volvo Trucks
- Stagiaire Méthode Logistique
saint priest2013 - 2013Définition des temps standars pour l'utilisation des emballages type VEMB pour l'activité CKD.
Diagnostique et proposition d'évolution de l'outil de plannification fine des postes d'atelier.
Etude des divers concept de picking et packing en préparation de commandes (Benchmarking) et recommandations pour le projet Bourg KD 2015.
Lamberet SAS
- Stagiaire
Saint-Cyr-sur-Menthon2012 - 2012Gestion des opérations Import/Export
Gestion de perfectionnement actif venant de Suisse.
Gestion d'une exportation en sortie simple vers la Moldavie.
Suivi d'une exportation avec crédit documentaire vers le Maroc.
Suivi de négociations clients.
Relance carte grise clients.
Mise à jour catalogue de prix.
Mise en page fiche produit.
Intermédiaire dans la conception des films produits Lamberet 2012.
Monarch Pool Systems Iberica
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011Prospection commerciale
Phoning
Préparation de commandes
SAS Michel Pelletier
- Ouvrier Polyvalent
2010 - 2010Accueil de clients
Entretien de machines
SAS Moulin Marion
- Ouvrier Polyvalent
2009 - 2009Accueil de clients
Préparation de commandes
Entretien de machines
Supply chain management simulation
Lean practices in the supply chain
Decision making for supply chain management
Pilotage opérationnel des achats
Le management stratégique de la fonction achat
Management des risques
Présent et futur de la fonction achat
Management des opérations au sein de la supplu chain
Supply Chain planning in an uncertain world
Marketing B2B