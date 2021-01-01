Lynda PHAM

-
AD MAJORIS, BOREALIS GROUP
maintenant
-
Syngenta
- Planning & Logistics manager
Direction générale | Seneffe
2021 - maintenant
Codir
-
AKZO Nobel Belgique
- Supplychain manager & Head of planning
Direction générale |
2010 - maintenant
People management
SAP Key user PP
S&OP monthly regional meeting (US,China,Korea,Bazil,Mexico) / Global S&OP
Logistic KPI - OWC
Production planning
Sales forcasting
Supply chain projects
Implémentation Warehouse Management System
-
QUADRANT Engineering Plastic Products
- Responsable gestion de production
2007 - 2009
Movex ERP system - Go live / implementation
Masterdatas
Supply chain (purchasing /planning /warehousing management)
-
Borealis - Ad majoris
- Superviseur de production / planning
2000 - 2007