Lynda PHAM

GRUSON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AD MAJORIS, BOREALIS GROUP

    maintenant

  • Syngenta - Planning & Logistics manager

    Direction générale | Seneffe 2021 - maintenant Codir

  • AKZO Nobel Belgique - Supplychain manager & Head of planning

    Direction générale | 2010 - maintenant People management
    SAP Key user PP
    S&OP monthly regional meeting (US,China,Korea,Bazil,Mexico) / Global S&OP
    Logistic KPI - OWC
    Production planning
    Sales forcasting
    Supply chain projects
    Implémentation Warehouse Management System

  • QUADRANT Engineering Plastic Products - Responsable gestion de production

    2007 - 2009 Movex ERP system - Go live / implementation
    Masterdatas
    Supply chain (purchasing /planning /warehousing management)

  • Borealis - Ad majoris - Superviseur de production / planning

    2000 - 2007

Formations

  • CIEFA

    Lyon 1996 - 2002 plasturgie

Réseau