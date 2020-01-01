Menu

Macha CHIBANI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :

GTM Strategy
Sales
Expansion

Entreprises

  • Youstock - City Manager Paris

    Paris 2019 - maintenant

  • FREENOW - City Manager

    Paris 2019 - 2019 Discover new ways ahead. 🛴

    ✔ Leading French Operations & Team : mechanics, shift supervisors, warehouse manager, drivers, customer care

  • Popwork - Country Manager

    Luxembourg 2017 - 2019

  • CINQS - Head Of Business Development

    2015 - 2017

  • CINQS - Operation

    2013 - 2015

  • BEMYAPP - International Key Account Manager

    2013 - 2014

  • Associée - Responsable Marketing

    2011 - 2013

  • Night Management Holding Limited - Responsable exploitation

    2011 - 2011

  • Paris Is Burning - Fondatrice / DG

    2010 - 2013

  • BURNING CO - Co fondatrice

    2009 - 2011

Formations

Réseau