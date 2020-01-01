Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Macha CHIBANI
Ajouter
Macha CHIBANI
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
GTM Strategy
Sales
Expansion
Entreprises
Youstock
- City Manager Paris
Paris
2019 - maintenant
FREENOW
- City Manager
Paris
2019 - 2019
Discover new ways ahead. 🛴
✔ Leading French Operations & Team : mechanics, shift supervisors, warehouse manager, drivers, customer care
Popwork
- Country Manager
Luxembourg
2017 - 2019
CINQS
- Head Of Business Development
2015 - 2017
CINQS
- Operation
2013 - 2015
BEMYAPP
- International Key Account Manager
2013 - 2014
Associée
- Responsable Marketing
2011 - 2013
Night Management Holding Limited
- Responsable exploitation
2011 - 2011
Paris Is Burning
- Fondatrice / DG
2010 - 2013
BURNING CO
- Co fondatrice
2009 - 2011
Formations
Université Paris Dauphine
Paris
2010 - 2011
Master Marketing Stratègique
Lycée Saint Sulpice
Paris
2005 - 2006
Arts
Réseau
Audrey QUIEVREUX
Céline DE ALMEIDA
Diffuser Son SPECTACLE
Eric DESCHAMPS
Florence DUC
Geneyton LAËTITIA
Lm PIA
Prescillia LEROY
Samy KEGHIDA
Valérie LALANGE