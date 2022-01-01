Retail
Maeva CRESCIOLI
Maeva CRESCIOLI
NANTERRE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PARCOURS VOYAGES
- Forfaitiste/ Agent de comptoir
NANTERRE
maintenant
CACTUS TOUR SA
- Assistante de production
2011 - maintenant
CONTACT VOYAGE
- Agent de comptoir
2010 - maintenant
PHOCEENS VOYAGE
- Agent de voyage
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis Iut Techniques de commercialisation
Cannes La Bocca
2010 - 2011
Tourisme évènementiel et d'affaire
Lycée Hotelier Tourisme Paul Augier (Nice)
Nice
2008 - 2010
Vente et production touristique
Réseau
Adolfo ARCANGELI
Brice DURANDET
Corne AURÉLIE
Damien BAYARD
Fabienne MALAMOUT
Jérôme GONZALEZ
Kevin PERRIN
Myriam ACHBAIRY
Pierrick COUSIN
Valerie DUFOUR