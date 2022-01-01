Mafalda ARNAUD

Client-focused relationship manager with interpersonal skills acquired through four years of experience dealing with more than 30 markets in Africa, Europe and Americas. I have gained knowledge in the securities industry during the past two years via an international business program “V.I.E” and am seeking opportunities as a Relationship Manager in the United States in order to enhance my experience in the field.
Mes compétences :
Finance
VBA
Project management
Team management
English
Pack office
Spanish
Cash management
Derivatives
French
Financial markets
Euroclear
Settlement
Lotus notes
Client Relationship management
Credit insurance
Sales prospecting
Securities Industry