Menu

Mafalda ARNAUD

PARIS

En résumé

Client-focused relationship manager with interpersonal skills acquired through four years of experience dealing with more than 30 markets in Africa, Europe and Americas. I have gained knowledge in the securities industry during the past two years via an international business program “V.I.E” and am seeking opportunities as a Relationship Manager in the United States in order to enhance my experience in the field.

Mes compétences :
Finance
VBA
Project management
Team management
English
Pack office
Spanish
Cash management
Derivatives
French
Financial markets
Euroclear
Settlement
Lotus notes
Client Relationship management
Credit insurance
Sales prospecting
Securities Industry

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Client Relationship Manager

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant -Developing, maintaining and expanding the relationship in more than 30 markets across a portfolio of 40 Asset Managers, Financial Institutions and Corporates
    -Clients’ Portfolio representing 28% of the branch annual income for the Custody and Trustee businesses
    -Rolling out of web based front end system for securities and cash transactions to 9 clients increasing automation by 38% for non-SWIFT enable clients and actively surveying clients for new enhancements to improve functionality
    -Reporting on Key Performance Indicators to the Head of Sales and Relationship Management
    -Completion of Request For Proposal, Due Diligence questionnaire and surveys and annual reviews of agreements, Services Level Agreements and Fee Schedules with clients
    -Ensuring clients’ compliance with new regulations inter alia Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, Common Reporting Standards and other local regulations applicable across the different markets
    -Responsible for clients on-boarding and managing client take-on projects
    -Educating clients across more than 30 markets through marketing materials and meeting
    -Providing support and working closely with operations and product management in line with international industry best practices to meet clients’ expectations
    -Regular client contact and organisation of client entertainment events

  • HSBC - Assistant to the Associate Director Coverage

    Paris 2013 - 2014 -Assisting the Global Relationship Manager in developing, maintaining and expanding the relationship across various business lines with large Corporates from the Luxury, Retail, Transports and Medias sectors
    -Profitability analysis of clients and deals across all business lines and countries
    -Preparation of Global Annual Reviews, credit requests, KYC, pitches, presentations, briefing notes and sector reviews
    -Support to local relationship managers and product managers in various countries

  • Coface - Assistant to the Global Solutions Commercial Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2013 - 2013 Coface is a french credit insurance company owned by Natixis and leader in Latin America.

    -Coface Global Solutions is a global credit insurance policy offered to multinationals to protect them against potential non-payment by their customers
    -Development of Coface Global Solutions in Chile by prospecting and arranging meetings
    -Relationship Management for existing clients by reviewing policies and master agreements, managing credit line requests and providing country risk information
    -Support to executives from Risk and CRM by providing clients sales reports and financials
    -Regular client contact via meetings, trainings and conferences
    -Marketing for Coface Global Solutions

  • BNP Paribas Securities Services - Settlement Account Manager

    Pantin 2011 - 2012 -In charge of settling trades for European clients on the ESES markets
    -Focus on Bonds and Money Market products
    -Cash Management linked to Settlement

  • JMB Invest - President

    2010 - maintenant JMB Invest is an investment club composed of 5 persons.
    We invest on the French equity market.

  • MicroMed - Project Manager

    2010 - 2011 -Project dedicated to grant of micro-credits in developing areas of Marseille
    -In charge of developing Micromed through partnerships with businesses and NGOs
    -Analysis of business plans and coaching to local auto-entrepreneurs

  • COBFI, Association Bourse et Finance d'Euromed Management - General Secretary

    2009 - 2011 http://www.cobfi.fr/

    -Financial Association of Kedge Business School
    -Awarded Best Student French Financial Association and Best Student Association by La Tribune newspaper in 2011
    -Creation of the "Fédération Sud Finance"

Formations

  • Universidad Andrès Bello (Santiago)

    Santiago 2012 - 2014 Master in International Business

    Escuela de Negocios

  • KEDGE Business School (Ex Euromed Management) (Marseille)

    Marseille 2009 - 2014 Master's Degree

    Markets Finance - Master's subject : The rating agencies' influence on the institutional investors' behaviour (applied to the European Sovereign Debt Crisis)

  • Lycée La Martiniere Monplaisir

    Lyon 2007 - 2009 Intensive preparatory course in mathematics, physics and
    technology for advanced engineering studies in the top French Graduate Schools

  • Lycée Cévenol

    Le Chambon Sur Lignon 2006 - 2007 Terminale S-SVT Spé SVT

  • Lycée Irène Et Frederic Joliot Curie

    Sete 2004 - 2006

Réseau