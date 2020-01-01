Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Magali DEVICTOR
Ajouter
Magali DEVICTOR
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Paie
SIRH
Administration du personnel
Cegid business paie
Entreprises
groupe OGI
- Consultante SIRH
2015 - maintenant
L.S.E
- Consultante Paie - SIRH
Saint-Maur-des-Fossés
2015 - 2015
L.S.E
- Chargée du support clients progiciels Paie et RH
Saint-Maur-des-Fossés
2013 - 2015
Gamme Cegid Business
Cabinet d'expertise comptable
- Gestionnaire de paie
Paris
2013 - 2013
Mc Donald's
- Gestionnaire paie et administration du personnel
guyancourt
2009 - 2013
Caradot & Associés
- Chargée de recherche - Sourcing
2008 - 2009
Formations
CRESPA Sciences-U LYON
Lyon
2008 - 2009
Licence pro Chargée de Gestion Ressources Humaines
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon
2005 - 2008
Economie gestion mention A.E.S
Réseau
Artak ABEDI
Emilie CARUANA
Emilie CHARTON
Emilie RIQUET
Jean DEVICTOR
Jean-Lionel HOEGAH
Jean-Michel BERSCHEID
Martine GALLINA
Matthieu KINDAM
Sandrine GALLO