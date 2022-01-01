Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Magaly LEYGNAC
Ajouter
Magaly LEYGNAC
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Bordeaux Ecole De Management
Talence
2003 - 2004
Insitut Supérieur Européen De Gestion
Bordeaux
1999 - 2001
Commerce-Marketing
Réseau
Arnaud THONI
Fabien CHARVET
Florent PALACIN
Ghislain SESSOU
Matthieu CANTIN
Michel LOCILLA (LOCILLA)
Nicolas HUET
Rajkumar MERCIER
Sorel YANNICK
Thomas BEZIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z