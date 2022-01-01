Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Magalye POMMIER
Ajouter
Magalye POMMIER
BESANÇON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Beauté
Coiffure
Bien être
Entreprises
Coiff'mag
- Coiffeuse Professionnelle à domicile
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Internationale De Coiffure EICY (Saint Germain En Laye
Saint Germain En Laye (8)
2000 - 2005
CAP , BP
Réseau
Cedrick POMMIER
Fabienne MAILLARDET
Grégoire LANSSADE
Lelievre KARINE
Louis ROUGNON GLASSON
Maeva YOUNIQUE
Olivier LUISETTI
Rachida MELIHI
Sabrina TERRASSE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z