Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Maider ORTIZ
Ajouter
Maider ORTIZ
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gucci
- Watches Merchandising Analyst
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Danone
- Strategy & Insights
Paris
2014 - 2014
Fnac
- Chargée d'Etudes Junior
IVRY SUR SEINE
2013 - 2013
TNS Sofres
- Assistante Chargée d'Etudes
Montrouge
2012 - 2013
Manoir de France
- Agent de location
2010 - 2010
Formations
Lycée René Cassin
Bayonne
maintenant
Kyung Hee University (Suwon)
Suwon
2012 - 2012
IAE Aix Graduate School Of Management
Aix En Provence
2011 - 2014
Réseau
Anthony ROMAIN
Cécile GIGUEL
Christel TORRESANI
Edwige GALLOUIN
Lucas COUTURE
Mathilde DESGARDINS
Pierre CANITROT
Tiphaine MOREL
Victoire DANEY DE MARCILLAC