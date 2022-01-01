“Citoyenne du Monde” I was born in Indonesia but of Swedish citizenship.

Raised in Paris, Stockholm and London, I am trilingual in English, French and Swedish.



After dabbling in Internet and Advertisement agencies, it was time to put my obsession with the question ‘Why?’ and international background to good use: Qualitative Research provided the answer… It has been an exciting journey ever since..and today I am also bringing forward my passion and talent for management of Creativity !



Today I have over 8 years of experience designing, managing and conducting multi-country qualitative studies for clients with varied marketing issues which stem from strategic, innovation and exploratory research to validation studies.

I have gained strong experience in both 'traditional' qualitative market research and more 'innovative' approaches (immersion ethnographic/in-situ safaris, blogs, bulletin boards..) applied to a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, cosmetics, media, healthcare...



More specifically, I offer:

- Strong expertise in coordination of global qualitative studies: I organise, supervise & analyse multi-country studies (Europe, North & South America, Asia)

- Facilitation of groups/interviews and ethnographic research with B2B and B2C targets (consumers, teens, early adopters, experts):): I am objective oriented, challenging and adapting to different profiles of respondents, using projective techniques,...

- Expertise in designing and conducting creative workshops to generate new ideas, solve problems

- Action oriented analysis with strategic added value

- A passion for creative problem-solving via CPS approach

- My sense of curiousity, high involvement and passion, always seeking to ensure full client satisfaction



I like to define myself as a "Qualitative Creative" since I strive to apply creative thinking in my way to conduct marketing research and I continuously inspire to grow creatively in my personal everyday life.





Mes compétences :

étude online

Communication

Étude marketing pour l'innovation

qualitative research

Ethnographie

Customer intelligence

Créativité Innovation Chef