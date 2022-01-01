Menu

Maja MERZ

Paris

En résumé

“Citoyenne du Monde” I was born in Indonesia but of Swedish citizenship.
Raised in Paris, Stockholm and London, I am trilingual in English, French and Swedish.

After dabbling in Internet and Advertisement agencies, it was time to put my obsession with the question ‘Why?’ and international background to good use: Qualitative Research provided the answer… It has been an exciting journey ever since..and today I am also bringing forward my passion and talent for management of Creativity !

Today I have over 8 years of experience designing, managing and conducting multi-country qualitative studies for clients with varied marketing issues which stem from strategic, innovation and exploratory research to validation studies.
I have gained strong experience in both 'traditional' qualitative market research and more 'innovative' approaches (immersion ethnographic/in-situ safaris, blogs, bulletin boards..) applied to a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, cosmetics, media, healthcare...

More specifically, I offer:
- Strong expertise in coordination of global qualitative studies: I organise, supervise & analyse multi-country studies (Europe, North & South America, Asia)
- Facilitation of groups/interviews and ethnographic research with B2B and B2C targets (consumers, teens, early adopters, experts):): I am objective oriented, challenging and adapting to different profiles of respondents, using projective techniques,...
- Expertise in designing and conducting creative workshops to generate new ideas, solve problems
- Action oriented analysis with strategic added value
- A passion for creative problem-solving via CPS approach
- My sense of curiousity, high involvement and passion, always seeking to ensure full client satisfaction

I like to define myself as a "Qualitative Creative" since I strive to apply creative thinking in my way to conduct marketing research and I continuously inspire to grow creatively in my personal everyday life.


Mes compétences :
étude online
Communication
Étude marketing pour l'innovation
qualitative research
Ethnographie
Customer intelligence
Créativité Innovation Chef

Entreprises

  • Harris Interactive - International Qualitative Research manager

    Paris 2010 - maintenant

  • International department of MSM ( Qualitative Marketing Research Agency ) - International Senior Research Executive

    2004 - maintenant

  • Tequila et Excel ( Communication agencies, TBWA) - Advertising Account Executive

    2002 - 2003

  • Australie.com ( Web agency, HAVAS ADVERTISING ) - Junior Internet Marketing Project Leader

    2001 - 2002

Formations

  • CNAM / Créa Université

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Certificat de spécialisation

    Management des idées s'intégrant dans processus global, Animation des groupes de recherche d'idées en utilisant techniques et outils appropriés, Développement du potentiel créatif des individus pour accélérer leur génération d'idées individuellement ou collectivement. CPS (Creative Problem Solving)

  • ISCOM (Paris)

    Paris 1999 - 2001 Chef de publicité

    Mémoire: "Internet: le no Brand's land?"

  • Université Catholique De L'Ouest/IPSA/ISCEA (Angers)

    Angers 1997 - 1999 DEUG Médiation Culturelle et Communication

    Média, Communication

Réseau