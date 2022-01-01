Majda NAFIZI

AL AKHAWAYN UNIVERSITY
- Administrative and Program Assistant
2007 - 2010• To manage the School’s secretarial and clerical functions.
• Ensure adequate coordination with other departments of Al Akhawayn University.
• Review completed work submitted for the dean’s signature to ensure accuracy and adherence to regulations and format.
• Draft, type and format a variety of correspondence (including letters, faxes, memoranda, etc), reports and other documents in Arabic, French and English, in draft and in final form.
• Translate various documents and reports.
• Control action on all incoming and outgoing office correspondence and communications.
• Manage semestrial students’ evaluation of faculty members,
• Manage the hiring process of the faculty members applying to the school.