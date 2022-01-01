Menu

Majda NAFIZI

RABAT

Mes compétences :
Translation Services
Trilingual English/French/Arabic
Negotiation skill
Event Organization
Project management
Fast problem solving

Entreprises

  • Fondation OCP - Assistante Administrative Anglophone

    2013 - maintenant

  • EGE - Assistante Administrative

    2010 - maintenant

  • AL AKHAWAYN UNIVERSITY - Administrative and Program Assistant

    2007 - 2010 • To manage the School’s secretarial and clerical functions.
    • Ensure adequate coordination with other departments of Al Akhawayn University.
    • Review completed work submitted for the dean’s signature to ensure accuracy and adherence to regulations and format.
    • Draft, type and format a variety of correspondence (including letters, faxes, memoranda, etc), reports and other documents in Arabic, French and English, in draft and in final form.
    • Translate various documents and reports.
    • Control action on all incoming and outgoing office correspondence and communications.
    • Manage semestrial students’ evaluation of faculty members,
    • Manage the hiring process of the faculty members applying to the school.

  • Gulf Air - Executive Secretary

    Royaume de Bahreïn 2001 - 2005

  • Bourse de Casablanca - Stage de fin d'étude

    1998 - 1999

Formations

