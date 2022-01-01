Menu

Malalaniaina Noelison ANDRIAMBOAVONJY

ANTANANARIVO

En résumé

Passionné par mon métier et doté d'un bon relationnel, je souhaiterai vivement apporter mes compétences en Télécommunication en qualité de responsable opération et maintenance d’un réseau ou d’un projet ingénierie en télécommunication. Ingénieur diplômé de l'université de Télécoms Sainte Étienne et spécialisé en télécoms et réseaux, j'ai également acquis des fortes formations équipementier comme Ericsson et Huawei, Mon expérience dans le domaine de la téléphonie mobile me confère de solides compétences en matière de gestion de projets. Confronté à diverses problématiques d'ordre technologique, j'ai travaillé autant sur la gestion marketing des produits que sur l'évolution des processus et j'ai, ainsi, acquis une grande polyvalence.
Forte d’une dizaine d’années d'expérience professionnelle, je suis parfaitement en mesure de prendre en charge l'organisation, le suivi et la mise en œuvre de tous les dispositifs et systèmes qui concourent aux installations télécoms.
Rigoureux, méthodique et doté de bonnes capacités relationnelles facilitant le management d'une équipe, je pense pouvoir vous apporter une vraie valeur ajoutée.

26 years in telecommunications field, 10 years operation and maintenance manager of radio access network and 6 years national training manager, having recently the telecom engineer and network diploma from Telecom Saint Etienne Universite Jean Monnet, this is my profile, and I would put the gained experience with my training and my knowledge of telecommunications electronic equipment, have a strong capacity for analysis and synthesis.

My professional experience has meet my ability. I have been able to demonstrate these qualities and wish to integrate this in your institution.

Voluntary and dynamic, I hope that my profile will tickle your interest and I would be happy to optimize my professional skills in your institution.

Remaining at your disposal to show my motives and my future prospects during an interview.



Mes compétences :
Télécoms
Operations and Maintenance
GSM
BSS (Business Support Systems)
AXE-10
SGSN
WCDMA
VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal)
System Administration
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
OSS (Operating Support Systems)
Mobile Switching Centre
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Java
GPRS
GGSN
EDGE
C Programming Language
Bussiness Process Management
Bug Tracking System
Base Station Controller
Analysis
LTE

Entreprises

  • TELMA MOBILE S.A - RESPONSABLE FORMATION NATIONAL

    2011 - maintenant RESPONSABILITÉS

    1décrire et situer les compétences
    Pour réaliser une activité précise


    2. constitution d'une base référentielle
    Et actualisation des compétences

  • TELMA MOBILE S.A - RESPONSABLE OPERATION Radio Access Network

    2006 - 2011 RESPONSABILITES

    1. S'assurer de la bonne marche du réseau Mobile par une maintenance préventive et curative

  • TELMA - CHEF DE SERVICE OPERATION GSM

    Saint-Ouen l'Aumône 2001 - 2006 * Garantir la qualité du réseau pour la partie commutation
    * Vérifier la cohérence des études produites par le constructeur par rapport aux objectifs
    * Mettre en place les indicateurs de qualité switch ;
    * Valider les paramétrages et garantir l'interfaçage des éléments de réseau ;
    * Définir les règles d'ingénierie et les procédures ;
    * Organiser les formations ;
    * Garantir l'implémentation des services conformément aux spécifications marketing ;

  • SACEL MADAGASCAR S.A - CHEF DE DEPARTEMENT OPERATION

    1998 - 2001 * Garantir le maintien en conditions opérationnelles du réseau GSM
    * Définir le budget d'exploitation et de maintenance dans le cadre du budget de la Direction Technique, le soumettre au DT pour validation et assurer sa gestion.
    * Organiser, animer et motiver les équipes sous ma responsabilité
    * Définir les procédures d'exploitation et maintenance conformément aux règles internes et aux recommandations du constructeur
    * Veiller à la bonne tenue des tableaux de bord. Etablir les synthèses permettant de suivre les indicateurs de qualité. Garantir la pertinence des solutions mises en oeuvre
    * Organiser les formations ;
    * Superviser les opérations, intégrations ou interventions sensibles, assurer le lien entre les différents intervenants et proposer les axes d'amélioration ;

  • MPTT - Technicien de Maintenance commutation

    1988 - 1997 * Installations et configurations des CNE (câblages, branchements sur les équipements transmission, étiquetage du DDF partie commutation
    * Etablir les statistiques du réseau
    * Back up hebdomadaire des données ;
    * Configuration des paramétrages du NSS venant de l'équipe ING
    * Gestion et suivi de la DDF (Digital Distribution Frame ou répartiteur) :
    * Suivi des alarmes des équipements NSS
    FORMATIONS ACADEMIQUES ,

Formations

  • POLYTECHNIC WEST - Australie

    Perth 2014 - 2014 certificat principle of project management

  • Hasso Plattner Institut (Potsdam)

    Potsdam 2014 - 2014 certificate internetworking with TCP/IP

  • BULATS University Of Cambridge (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2014 - 2014 certificat B1

  • Hasso Plattner Institut (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2014 - 2014 certificat

    * Bussiness Process Management and Analysis (MOOC OpenHPI) par Hasso Plattner Institut (

  • TELECOM Saint Etienne

    Saint Étienne 2013 - 2015 ingénieur

  • HUAWEI UNIVERSITY SHENZENG (Shenzeng)

    Shenzeng 2013 - 2013 certificat

  • ERICSSON ACADEMY (Gothenburg)

    Gothenburg 2012 - 2014 - M-MGW R6.1 Operation & Configuration
    - SGSN Configuration
    - GPRS Core Network Planning and Dimensioning
    - WCDMA RAN W10 Node B Commissioning
    - WCDMA RAN W10 Configuration
    - GSM BSS G10 GPRS/EDGE Radio Network Dimensioning
    - OSS-RC 11.2 CIF Platform Troubleshooting
    - EPC System survey
    - EPC HSS/SLF 12 Operation and Maintenance
    - An introduction to project management and Prop-c Trai

  • Alcatel University

    Lanion 2012 - 2012 certificat

    ALCATEL UNIVERSITY Lannion : Exploitation et maintenance du CSNMMLR évolution OCB 283 vers OCB H.C 3.3 ;

  • ERICSSON TRAINING (Johannesburg)

    Johannesburg 2012 - 2012 certificat

  • Centre Régional Associé Du CNAM De La Réunion (Le Port)

    Le Port 2010 - 2013 RNCP II CONCEPTEUR ARCHITECTE INFORMATIQUE

    Concepteur Architecte Informatique - master 1 en informatique

  • ERICSSON TRAINING (Johannesburg)

    Johannesburg 2003 - 2003 certificat

    * CME 20 System survey
    * AXE 10 Hardware maintenance in GSM
    * GSM BSC Operation
    * AXE 10 O&M plateform
    * GSM MSC/VLR operation
    * AXE 10 operation handling in GSM ;
    * GSM/WCDMA MGW R.4 operation and configuration ;

  • Université De Madagascar (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 1985 - 1985 baccalauréat série C

