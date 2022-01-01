Malalaniaina Noelison ANDRIAMBOAVONJY

Passionné par mon métier et doté d'un bon relationnel, je souhaiterai vivement apporter mes compétences en Télécommunication en qualité de responsable opération et maintenance d’un réseau ou d’un projet ingénierie en télécommunication. Ingénieur diplômé de l'université de Télécoms Sainte Étienne et spécialisé en télécoms et réseaux, j'ai également acquis des fortes formations équipementier comme Ericsson et Huawei, Mon expérience dans le domaine de la téléphonie mobile me confère de solides compétences en matière de gestion de projets. Confronté à diverses problématiques d'ordre technologique, j'ai travaillé autant sur la gestion marketing des produits que sur l'évolution des processus et j'ai, ainsi, acquis une grande polyvalence.

Forte d’une dizaine d’années d'expérience professionnelle, je suis parfaitement en mesure de prendre en charge l'organisation, le suivi et la mise en œuvre de tous les dispositifs et systèmes qui concourent aux installations télécoms.

Rigoureux, méthodique et doté de bonnes capacités relationnelles facilitant le management d'une équipe, je pense pouvoir vous apporter une vraie valeur ajoutée.



26 years in telecommunications field, 10 years operation and maintenance manager of radio access network and 6 years national training manager, having recently the telecom engineer and network diploma from Telecom Saint Etienne Universite Jean Monnet, this is my profile, and I would put the gained experience with my training and my knowledge of telecommunications electronic equipment, have a strong capacity for analysis and synthesis.



My professional experience has meet my ability. I have been able to demonstrate these qualities and wish to integrate this in your institution.



Voluntary and dynamic, I hope that my profile will tickle your interest and I would be happy to optimize my professional skills in your institution.



Remaining at your disposal to show my motives and my future prospects during an interview.







Mes compétences :

Télécoms

Operations and Maintenance

GSM

BSS (Business Support Systems)

AXE-10

SGSN

WCDMA

VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal)

System Administration

Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy

OSS (Operating Support Systems)

Mobile Switching Centre

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Java

GPRS

GGSN

EDGE

C Programming Language

Bussiness Process Management

Bug Tracking System

Base Station Controller

Analysis

LTE