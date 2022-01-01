Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Malcy DELECHENAULT
Ajouter
Malcy DELECHENAULT
Saint-Denis
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GENERALI
- Manager
Saint-Denis
2008 - 2010
GENERALI
- Manager de département Informatique
Saint-Denis
1995 - 2007
DATAID
- Chef de projets
1989 - 1995
MACSF
- Analyste
LA DÉFENSE
1987 - 1989
Formations
Ecole EPF
Sceaux
1984 - 1987
Informatique
Réseau
Alain BOUCHET
Barbara DORELLI
David COPPEAUX
Emmanuelle LE FUR
Flore MAUPAS
Nathalie GUILLEMAIN
Rémi CUINAT
Thierry LEMAIRE
Yann GENSOLLEN