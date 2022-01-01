Malek AICHOUCHE

Senior Engineer
Jacobs
January 1999 – Present (14 years 11 months)Paris Area, France Jacobs:
• Lead Weak Systems - New Pharma Building (vaccine) - GSK (Belgium)
• Lead Automation / Instrument - "Security Site Improvement Project" - Confidential (France)
• Lead Automation / Instrument / Qualification - New Pharma Building (vaccine) - Sanofi (France)
• Lead Automation / Instrument - New Pharma plant (vaccine & Utilities) - Sanofi Pasteur (France)
• Automation Engineer - Bulk pharma (antibiotics) - Aventis (France)
• Automation Engineer - Chemical - GE Plastics (France)
• Automation Engineer - Chemical - Kodak (France)
• Lead Automation / Instrument - Power plant (cogen 40 MW) - Dalkia (France)
off Jacobs:
• Lead Automation / Instrument - Power plant (cogen 40 MW) - Sofregaz (Scotland)
• Process Control System Manager - Peciko 2 (gas plant) - SpieTotal (France / Indonesia)
• Total / Shell Raff. / Shell Chimie / ELF / Mobil / Exxonmobil / Abhu Dabi National Oil Company / KOC / IFP / Technip
• Compagnie Generale des Eaux / Renault / • Carnaud Metalbox
...
