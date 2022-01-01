Menu

Malek BARKALLAH

Bois-Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Voix sur IP
Informatique
Télécommunications

Entreprises

  • IBM - IBM Global Account

    Bois-Colombes 2013 - maintenant - Incident and Problem management.
    - As local focal point work with global project teams to improve all internal operating environment: Network, Telephony, DB..
    - Internal assets management.
    - Follow up with 3rd party suppliers: Telephony, Mobility, Printer supplliers..
    - Ensuring Service Level Agreements are maintained.

  • Imakys - Telecom Technical Support

    Bièvres 2011 - 2013 - Receive, document, troubleshoot and process service request calls from customers
    or field technicians.
    - Provides Tier 1 and Tier 2 support for a managed telephony service.
    - Assist technicians and customers with basic support for system operations,
    maintenance, database changes, troubleshooting, remote installations and minor upgrades for Ericsson MXONE, Aastra Xseries PABX and related applications.

  • Arabian Medical Company Saoudi Arabia - IT executive

    2010 - 2011 - Installation of Hematos, Hemobank (systems developed by Medinfo France for
    blood transfusion management) in Hospital(king fahd Medical City, Military hospital
    Riyadh KSA) Labs.
    - Parameter Settings and Integration of Hematos with specific Hospital Information
    Systems.
    - Performing trainings to Physicians, doctors.
    - Doing the Helpdesk and remote hotline to assist different users

  • Kromberg&Schubert Centre technologique Tunis - IT administrator

    2008 - 2010 - Windows 2003 Terminal Service management.
    - User management: Creating accounts, managing user rights… under solaris 10
    - E-mail administration.
    - Help Desk, assist company users in different internal Information System
    Applications.
    - Assist with purchase orders for hardware and software procurement.
    - Software (Catia 5 for mechanical design) administration.
    - Troubleshoot network usage and peripherals.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Sciences De L'Informatique (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2008

  • Ecole Nationale Des Sciences Informatiques ENSI (Mannouba)

    Mannouba 2005 - 2008

