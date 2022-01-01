Malek BARKALLAH

Mes compétences :
Voix sur IP
Informatique
Télécommunications
Entreprises
IBM
- IBM Global Account
Bois-Colombes 2013 - maintenant- Incident and Problem management.
- As local focal point work with global project teams to improve all internal operating environment: Network, Telephony, DB..
- Internal assets management.
- Follow up with 3rd party suppliers: Telephony, Mobility, Printer supplliers..
- Ensuring Service Level Agreements are maintained.
Imakys
- Telecom Technical Support
Bièvres2011 - 2013- Receive, document, troubleshoot and process service request calls from customers
or field technicians.
- Provides Tier 1 and Tier 2 support for a managed telephony service.
- Assist technicians and customers with basic support for system operations,
maintenance, database changes, troubleshooting, remote installations and minor upgrades for Ericsson MXONE, Aastra Xseries PABX and related applications.
Arabian Medical Company Saoudi Arabia
- IT executive
2010 - 2011- Installation of Hematos, Hemobank (systems developed by Medinfo France for
blood transfusion management) in Hospital(king fahd Medical City, Military hospital
Riyadh KSA) Labs.
- Parameter Settings and Integration of Hematos with specific Hospital Information
Systems.
- Performing trainings to Physicians, doctors.
- Doing the Helpdesk and remote hotline to assist different users
Kromberg&Schubert Centre technologique Tunis
- IT administrator
2008 - 2010- Windows 2003 Terminal Service management.
- User management: Creating accounts, managing user rights… under solaris 10
- E-mail administration.
- Help Desk, assist company users in different internal Information System
Applications.
- Assist with purchase orders for hardware and software procurement.
- Software (Catia 5 for mechanical design) administration.
- Troubleshoot network usage and peripherals.
Formations
Ecole Nationale Des Sciences De L'Informatique (Tunis)
Tunis2005 - 2008
Ecole Nationale Des Sciences Informatiques ENSI (Mannouba)