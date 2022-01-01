Mangane ALIOU

-
SNCF Réseau
- CGI Business Consulting - Manager Conseil
Informatique |
2018 - maintenant
-
Orange
- Chef de projet
Paris
2016 - 2018
-
McBride
- Responsable Amélioration Continue (OPEX Coach)
2015 - 2016
-
Bollhoff Otalu
- Chef de projet Lean Office
2013 - 2015
-
Humanis
- Chargé de coordination au sein de la Direction Opérationnelle Programme
2012 - 2013
-
Oxylane (Decathlon)
- Ingénieur stagiaire Organisation des métiers
2012 - 2012
-
BOSCH Rexroth
- Stagiaire Service Méthodes et Assemblage des Télécommandes Hydrauliques
2009 - 2010