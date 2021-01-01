Marc DE GAUDEMONT

My ACHIEVEMENTS ?



Business Services, I did :

- Win multi-country and multi-year service contracts for worldwide customers, +2digits % revenues,

- Build and implement optimization plans to increase the service operating profit,

- Adapt the service portfolio and manage changes to improve the competitivity,

- Validate business cases for multi M€ offers (many services) to increase the profitability, +2digits %.



International Projects, I did :

- Manage projects for worldwide companies (Nortel, Steria, Michelin, COGEMA),

- Execute the technology transfer and the increase of the footprint in South Korean,

- Participate to the evolution of 3G mobile network management system for worldwide customers,

- won four multi-year contracts for several M€ as Director for Outsourcing projects.



What about my SKILLS ?



I am mainly :

- Customer focused : listen, compromise, trouble-resolve and deliver as per the commitments,

- Result oriented : ability to build a strategy, to negociate the objectives and mesure the achievements,

- Used to managing multi-cultural and multi-sites teams as one team to reach the commited targets,

- Cultural English speaking, resistant to stress and used to travel worldwide.



Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Optimisation des coûts

Négociation

Management

Logistique

Contrat international

Analyse stratégique

Direction de projet