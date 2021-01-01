Menu

Marc DE GAUDEMONT

Nozay

En résumé

My ACHIEVEMENTS ?

Business Services, I did :
- Win multi-country and multi-year service contracts for worldwide customers, +2digits % revenues,
- Build and implement optimization plans to increase the service operating profit,
- Adapt the service portfolio and manage changes to improve the competitivity,
- Validate business cases for multi M&#8364; offers (many services) to increase the profitability, +2digits %.

International Projects, I did :
- Manage projects for worldwide companies (Nortel, Steria, Michelin, COGEMA),
- Execute the technology transfer and the increase of the footprint in South Korean,
- Participate to the evolution of 3G mobile network management system for worldwide customers,
- won four multi-year contracts for several M&#8364; as Director for Outsourcing projects.

What about my SKILLS ?

I am mainly :
- Customer focused : listen, compromise, trouble-resolve and deliver as per the commitments,
- Result oriented : ability to build a strategy, to negociate the objectives and mesure the achievements,
- Used to managing multi-cultural and multi-sites teams as one team to reach the commited targets,
- Cultural English speaking, resistant to stress and used to travel worldwide.

Mes comp&eacute;tences :
D&eacute;veloppement commercial
Optimisation des co&ucirc;ts
N&eacute;gociation
Management
Logistique
Contrat international
Analyse strat&eacute;gique
Direction de projet

Entreprises

  • Nokia - Worldwide Senior Business Steering Manager

    Nozay 2018 - maintenant

  • Nokia - Worldwide Service Business leader

    Nozay 2010 - 2017 Responsible for supporting the service sales teams.

    • Offer qualification and building offers with the sales managers including the validation of the business cases,
    • Analysis of the budget and control of the financial results for the maintenance business line,
    • Setup and follow up the commercial plan with the sales teams,
    • Pilot the margin improvement plans with the operational teams,
    • Benchmark of the competition in collaboration with the marketing, procurement and legal departments,
    • Sales negotiations of multi year and multi country service contracts,
    • Writing and implementation of the marketing plan for services with the most important accounts,
    • Follow up of the supply chain capabilities and communication to the service contract managers,
    • Management of 5 engineers for supporting accounts to build optimized service offers.

  • Alcatel-Lucent - EMEA Service tendering team leader

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Responsible for Maintenance service offers and business case validation.

  • Nortel - International project leader

    Toronto 2001 - 2006 2005-2006 International Project leader (2 years) NORTEL then ALCATEL-LUCENT
    Responsible for the evolution of the 3G Mobile network management system for South Korean customers.

    2002-2004 Business Program Manager (3 years) NORTEL, Châteaufort

    2001 International R&D project manager (1 year) NORTEL, Châteaufort

  • EURIWARE - Project Director - outsourcing

    Guyancourt 1998 - 2001 • Presale for outsourcing contracts,
    • Account manager : multi-sites outsourcing contracts with penalty policies.

  • Steria - Project manager - System integration

    Paris 1995 - 1997 Worldwide project manager for the supervision of distributed systems : research, writing and presentation to the customer.

  • Euriware - System Engineer - Outsourcing

    Guyancourt 1993 - 1995 Manage a project with respect to the target date and 2digits% gain on the initial budget.

Formations

Réseau