Marc DE GAUDEMONT

My ACHIEVEMENTS ?
Business Services, I did :
- Win multi-country and multi-year service contracts for worldwide customers, +2digits % revenues,
- Build and implement optimization plans to increase the service operating profit,
- Adapt the service portfolio and manage changes to improve the competitivity,
- Validate business cases for multi M€ offers (many services) to increase the profitability, +2digits %.
International Projects, I did :
- Manage projects for worldwide companies (Nortel, Steria, Michelin, COGEMA),
- Execute the technology transfer and the increase of the footprint in South Korean,
- Participate to the evolution of 3G mobile network management system for worldwide customers,
- won four multi-year contracts for several M€ as Director for Outsourcing projects.
What about my SKILLS ?
I am mainly :
- Customer focused : listen, compromise, trouble-resolve and deliver as per the commitments,
- Result oriented : ability to build a strategy, to negociate the objectives and mesure the achievements,
- Used to managing multi-cultural and multi-sites teams as one team to reach the commited targets,
- Cultural English speaking, resistant to stress and used to travel worldwide.
Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Optimisation des coûts
Négociation
Management
Logistique
Contrat international
Analyse stratégique
Direction de projet