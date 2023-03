Marc DEVIN

Cloud & Infrastructure Senior Program Manager, experienced in:



- Move2Cloud project management

- Cloud architecture advisory, datacenter and infrastructure strategy and roadmap definition

- Solution integration, performance/tuning and on production platform monitoring

- Technical architecture, high availability and integration on production platforms

- Private cloud platform implementation based on converged infrastructure (Cisco, Netapp, HDS) and VMware vRealize Suite

- Public cloud architecture and implementation: Amazon AWS (EC2, S3, Networking, Opsworks) and Microsoft Azure (Resource Manager, vNET)

- Hybrid cloud powered by Accenture Cloud Platform (cloud broker)