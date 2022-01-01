Marc Emmanuel TISSERON

Mes compétences :
Commercial
GMS
Management
Marketing
Marketing produit
Vente
Entreprises
Berkshire Hathaway
- Duracell International Customers Group Manager EMEA & Global
Omaha2016 - maintenantScope : Modern Trade customers - Carrefour World Trade incl. LDIT & Carrefour G4, Patinvest + Auchan G5, IRTS, ARENA, COOPELEC, COOPERNIC.
Role :
- Manage European and/or Global negotiations and category development strategies
- Lead Strategic alignment internally and externally
- Grow our revenues and operating income with Carrefour group BU’s
- Build high performing multi-functional team.
Procter & Gamble
- International Customer Team Leader - Carrefour EMEA & Global
Asnières-sur-Seine2015 - 2016- Lead strategic alignment with Carrefour country General Managers & Commercial Directors
- Design and develop joint value creation strategies with Carrefour
- Influence local leadership teams to provide appropriate resources to Carrefour
- Manage global negotiations and category development strategies for Duracell
Procter & Gamble
- Marketing Strategy and Planning Manager Batteries & Air Care
Asnières-sur-Seine2013 - 2015MS&P Manager for Batteries & Air Care categories in France (Duracell & Febreze) for all channels (Food, DIY, Office Supply, BTB, etc.). Turn Over : 100 €MM
Role : Create Trade Marketing (4P's) and "below the line" plans. Design of Duracell Go to Market. Train and coach Account Executives (15 people) and Salesforces to enable them to deliver above objectives.
Key achievments:
- Year on year costs savings & topline growth on Duracell Business driving strong bottom line growth (respectively Ix 101 and Ix 109 vs year ago)
- Duplication of the Duracell "permanent visibility model" to Febreze business, driving topline growth IYA 103 despite strong market challenges.
- New Non Food salesforce launch in April 2012 (46 salesreps)
Procter & Gamble
- Key Account Manager Laundry & Home Care
Asnières-sur-Seine2012 - 2013Key Account Manager & Category Manager dedicated to EMC Distribution, in charge of 4 Categories (Laundry, Bleach, Home Care, Air Care / 100MM€ turnover)
- Short assignment with one priority: Step-change the Laundry business situation @ EMC by building, negotiating and executing perfectly renewed category partnerships at all banners (Géant, Casino, Franprix, Leader Price, HFS, E-commerce). Partly reporting directly to P&G top Management.
- Lead of the commercial negotiations with EMC for 2013 terms.
Procter & Gamble
- Key Account Manager Baby & Fem Care
Asnières-sur-Seine2010 - 2012Key Account Manager & Category Manager dedicated to EMC Distribution, in charge of 2 categories : Feminine care (Always, Tampax/ 20 MM€), Baby Care (Pampers / 50 MM€)
- Key Account Manager : responsible for yearly commercial negotiations and Joint Business Planning (line up, features..) with EMC buyers
- Category manager: in charge of developing category sales with EMC Marketing counterparts via Market review, assortment recommendation, amplification plan for product and commercial initiatitives' launch, merchandising projects, joint projects, Co marketing and differentiated plans
- Working in a multifunctional environment, management of an intern inside the team
Procter & Gamble
- Responsable Développement des Ventes