Marc FEVRAT

15 years of experience in automotive industry & Multicultural environment

Manufacturing Engineering Background

Strong drive & committed to deliver



Keys Competences:

- Leading leaders in multicultural environment

- Change management and Cultutal challenges

- Lean manufacturing in truck business (pace ~ 100/day; high diversity; high variability)



Mes compétences :

Responsable

Lean Manufacturing

Change Management

purchasing management

Risk Analysis

Quality Assurance

Project Management

Product Development

Problem solving

Master Planning

Industrial Automation

Continuous Improvement