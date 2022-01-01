Menu

Marc FEVRAT

Saint-Priest France

En résumé

15 years of experience in automotive industry & Multicultural environment
Manufacturing Engineering Background
Strong drive & committed to deliver

Keys Competences:
- Leading leaders in multicultural environment
- Change management and Cultutal challenges
- Lean manufacturing in truck business (pace ~ 100/day; high diversity; high variability)

Mes compétences :
Responsable
Lean Manufacturing
Change Management
purchasing management
Risk Analysis
Quality Assurance
Project Management
Product Development
Problem solving
Master Planning
Industrial Automation
Continuous Improvement

Entreprises

  • Renault Trucks - Director Business Office

    Saint-Priest France 2017 - maintenant

  • Volvo Trucks - Director Manufacturing Engineering - Volvo Trucks - Goteborg plant (Sweden)

    saint priest 2014 - 2017 • In charge of Manufacturing Engineering & Maintenance organization: 140 people
    • Key involvement (steering committee) in a huge physical change of the plant (20 M€):
    - From 2 to 1 Final Assembly Line & technical capacity increase (+ 50%)
    - Installation of new Cab Trimming line
    - Introduction of the “Fishbone Factory” concept (flow approach)
    • Implementation of Lean Manufacturing concepts (Volvo Production System):
    - Policy deployment / Standardized work / Problem solving
    - Quality of the deliveries - “Right from me” approach
    - 7+1 wastes
    • Change management related to Lean Manufacturing
    - Right competences in right positions
    - Engineering: cooperative & proactive support function, shop floor oriented
    • Master plan & plant investments owner (10M€/year)
    • Coaching & mentoring in Manufacturing Engineering topics

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:
    Line availability: +10%
    Operator workload rate: +20%
    Variable cost (Hours/truck): - 20%
    Fixed cost: -35%
    Employee Engagement Index: from 50% to 93%

  • Renault Trucks - Manager Manufacturing Engineering - Renault Trucks - Bourg en Bresse plant (France)

    Saint-Priest France 2009 - 2014 • Management of 20 people
    • Industrialization of the sub assembly areas for the new Heavy Duty Range (8 M€)
    • Coordination of the Plant engineering network
    • Key contribution to the new Global Manufacturing Engineering Organization
    • Coaching & mentoring in Manufacturing Engineering topics:
    - Daily production support
    - Project Management (Product & Process changes)
    - Continuous improvement

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:
    Added Value / None added value: +30%
    Operator engagement: +20%
    Variable cost (Hours/truck): -8%
    Fixed cost (WC): -15%

  • Renault Trucks - Technical Preparation Engineer - Renault Trucks - Bourg en Bresse plant (France)

    Saint-Priest France 2005 - 2009 • Guidance on product and process solutions related to new product industrialization, aligned with Volvo Production System (Lean manufacturing)
    • Interface between product development department and the plant

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:
    Commonality (Product & Process) between Volvo Trucks & Renault Trucks

  • Renault trucks - Purchasing Project Leader - Renault Trucks - Lyon (France)

    Saint-Priest France 2004 - 2005 • Purchasing project management on new Medium Duty Range
    • Interface between purchasing management and plant

  • Valeo - Apprentice Engineer - Valeo Electrical System - Isle d’Abeau (France)

    Paris 2000 - 2003 • Industrialization of a sub-assembly in low cost country - 4 month mission in China
    • Purchasing & Product Quality Assurance for chemical and isolating products (5 M€)

