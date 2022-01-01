Marc-François DUTEN

Mes compétences :
Maintenance and Inspection Engineering
Oil and Gas
Rigour
Team Management
Flexibility
Entreprises
Dietsmann
- Project Manager
Monaco2011 - maintenant- Manages the MIE (Maintenance & Inspection Engineering) project team
- Manages the on-site trainers & planers
- Contract representative, in charge of the contractual aspects with the customer
- Oversees all the technical aspects of the projects
- Ensures the respect of customer specification
- Sets-up, organizes and manages the project (progress, planning, actions…)
- Manages the meetings and reporting to customers
- Manages the human and material resources needs for the execution of the project
- In charge of the project budget (expenses and invoicing)
- In charge of the project H.S.E aspects
- In charge of the quality follow up
- Validates the deliverables
- Approves the implementation of the CMMS
- Proposes improvements for MIE achievement
Dietsmann
- Inspection Engineer
Monaco2009 - 2009- Contract interface between Dietsmann and local Company Inspection Department
- Follows the contract delivery dates and deliverables
- Responsible of the weekly and monthly contract reporting
- Updating of the organization into a hierarchy with UNISUP
- Creation of PIDs inspection with MicroStation software.
- Collection and preparation of under pressure equipment data
- Implementation of FAME+ software
- Validation and analysis of the results
- Performs inspection engineering activities
- Creates asset register
- Performs RBI study
- Creates inspection procedures
- Technical support to on yard-based inspection team
Dietsmann
- Inspection Engineer
Monaco2006 - 2011- Creation of the inspection asset registers
- Updating of the organization into a hierarchy with UNISUP
- Collection and preparation of under pressure equipment data
- Implementation of FAME + software
- Analysis and validation of the results
- Performs inspection engineering activities
- Performs risk based inspection (RBI) study
- Analyses RBI study results
- Creates written scheme of examination (WSE)
- Creates inspection plan
- Creates inspection procedures
- Defines spare parts for inspection equipment
- Defines specific tools
- Implements inspection engineering results in company CMMS
- Reports to the inspection work package manager
- Creates in collaboration with Maintenance team the Global Maintenance plan (fusion of maintenance and inspection plan)
- Modifies the maintenance procedures to include inspection matters
- Guarantees the good relationship with the maintenance and inspection engineering team and the client’s inspection representative
- Takes part in the continuous improvement process with the client
Laboratoire de recherche sur les matériaux polymères
- Engineer in training
2006 - 20062 months work placement
Topic: « Synthesis and characterization of low molecular weight polyacrylamids»
Objective: To control the size of polyacrylamide chains in order to create copolymers blocs.
Technology used: Chromatography - DSC
Safran Helicopter Engines
- Engineer in training
BORDES2006 - 20064 months work placement
Safran is the world's leading manufacturer of gas turbine engines for both civil and military helicopters.
Topic: « Control optimization of automated cleaning lines"
Objectives: Development of a physicochemical method which permits to qualify baths status and to trigger the draining.
Placement results: Optimisation of two cleaning installations leading to a 20 000 euros/year saving. Successful launch of a third package.
DRT (Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques)
- Engineer in training
2005 - 20056 months work placement
Since 1932, DRT has specialized in the development of rosin and turpentine extracted from pine resin. Thanks to ongoing investment in innovation and globally-renowned expertise, DRT proudly supplies over twenty industries with its range of high value-added products which in turn contribute to the making of more than 250 end-products used daily by consumers around the world. DRT supplies the perfume, adhesive, rubber, chewing gum and food supplement industries, among others.
Topic: « Calibration of a near infrared spectrometer »
Objectives: First, to receive, install and master the spectrometer. Then, to develop some control routine methods in order to replace the old ones.
Results: Four old routine methods (titrimetry, resinic acid content, water content and HPLC chromatography) have been substituted by two minutes routine methods.
Technologies used: HPLC – Near Infrared Spectrometer - Titrimeter...
Laboratoire de recherche sur les matériaux polymères
- Technician in training
2004 - 2004One month work placement
Topic: « Synthesis and characterization of nanoparticle hydrogels ».
Objective: To synthesize hydrogels from various parameters and characterize them.
Matériel utilisé : DSC – Rheometer.
Bodycote SHU Coating
- Technician in training
2002 - 20023 months work placement
Bodycote is the leading provider of heat treatment services worldwide
Topic: « Study and optimization of an automated cleaning line ».
Objectives: Researches on automated cleaning lines state of the art. To study the evolution of baths according to the number of parts washed.