Marc-François DUTEN

Monaco

Mes compétences :
Maintenance and Inspection Engineering
Oil and Gas
Rigour
Team Management
Flexibility

  • Dietsmann - Project Manager

    Monaco 2011 - maintenant - Manages the MIE (Maintenance & Inspection Engineering) project team
    - Manages the on-site trainers & planers
    - Contract representative, in charge of the contractual aspects with the customer
    - Oversees all the technical aspects of the projects
    - Ensures the respect of customer specification
    - Sets-up, organizes and manages the project (progress, planning, actions…)
    - Manages the meetings and reporting to customers
    - Manages the human and material resources needs for the execution of the project
    - In charge of the project budget (expenses and invoicing)
    - In charge of the project H.S.E aspects
    - In charge of the quality follow up
    - Validates the deliverables
    - Approves the implementation of the CMMS
    - Proposes improvements for MIE achievement

  • Dietsmann - Inspection Engineer

    Monaco 2009 - 2009 - Contract interface between Dietsmann and local Company Inspection Department
    - Follows the contract delivery dates and deliverables
    - Responsible of the weekly and monthly contract reporting
    - Updating of the organization into a hierarchy with UNISUP
    - Creation of PIDs inspection with MicroStation software.
    - Collection and preparation of under pressure equipment data
    - Implementation of FAME+ software
    - Validation and analysis of the results
    - Performs inspection engineering activities
    - Creates asset register
    - Performs RBI study
    - Creates inspection procedures
    - Technical support to on yard-based inspection team

  • Dietsmann - Inspection Engineer

    Monaco 2006 - 2011 - Creation of the inspection asset registers
    - Updating of the organization into a hierarchy with UNISUP
    - Collection and preparation of under pressure equipment data
    - Implementation of FAME + software
    - Analysis and validation of the results
    - Performs inspection engineering activities
    - Performs risk based inspection (RBI) study
    - Analyses RBI study results
    - Creates written scheme of examination (WSE)
    - Creates inspection plan
    - Creates inspection procedures
    - Defines spare parts for inspection equipment
    - Defines specific tools
    - Implements inspection engineering results in company CMMS
    - Reports to the inspection work package manager
    - Creates in collaboration with Maintenance team the Global Maintenance plan (fusion of maintenance and inspection plan)
    - Modifies the maintenance procedures to include inspection matters
    - Guarantees the good relationship with the maintenance and inspection engineering team and the client’s inspection representative
    - Takes part in the continuous improvement process with the client

  • Laboratoire de recherche sur les matériaux polymères - Engineer in training

    2006 - 2006 2 months work placement

    Topic: « Synthesis and characterization of low molecular weight polyacrylamids»

    Objective: To control the size of polyacrylamide chains in order to create copolymers blocs.

    Technology used: Chromatography - DSC

  • Safran Helicopter Engines - Engineer in training

    BORDES 2006 - 2006 4 months work placement

    Safran is the world's leading manufacturer of gas turbine engines for both civil and military helicopters.

    Topic: « Control optimization of automated cleaning lines"

    Objectives: Development of a physicochemical method which permits to qualify baths status and to trigger the draining.

    Placement results: Optimisation of two cleaning installations leading to a 20 000 euros/year saving. Successful launch of a third package.

    Technologies used: Conductometer – ICP AES - Refractometer – Titrimetry

  • DRT (Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques) - Engineer in training

    2005 - 2005 6 months work placement

    Since 1932, DRT has specialized in the development of rosin and turpentine extracted from pine resin. Thanks to ongoing investment in innovation and globally-renowned expertise, DRT proudly supplies over twenty industries with its range of high value-added products which in turn contribute to the making of more than 250 end-products used daily by consumers around the world. DRT supplies the perfume, adhesive, rubber, chewing gum and food supplement industries, among others.

    Topic: « Calibration of a near infrared spectrometer »

    Objectives: First, to receive, install and master the spectrometer. Then, to develop some control routine methods in order to replace the old ones.

    Results: Four old routine methods (titrimetry, resinic acid content, water content and HPLC chromatography) have been substituted by two minutes routine methods.

    Technologies used: HPLC – Near Infrared Spectrometer - Titrimeter...

  • Laboratoire de recherche sur les matériaux polymères - Technician in training

    2004 - 2004 One month work placement

    Topic: « Synthesis and characterization of nanoparticle hydrogels ».

    Objective: To synthesize hydrogels from various parameters and characterize them.

    Matériel utilisé : DSC – Rheometer.

  • Bodycote SHU Coating - Technician in training

    2002 - 2002 3 months work placement

    Bodycote is the leading provider of heat treatment services worldwide

    Topic: « Study and optimization of an automated cleaning line ».

    Objectives: Researches on automated cleaning lines state of the art. To study the evolution of baths according to the number of parts washed.

    Technology used: Conductometer - Titrimeter.

