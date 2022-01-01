Marc FRANCOIS-HEUDE

Organic chemistry - Carbohydrates - Thesis subject: «Synthesis of high-mannose oligosaccharide mimics and cell recognition. », which will be defended in September 2013 at the University of Amiens in Picardie, France.
Master degree of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry - Obtained with distintion ( Rank third out of eighteen )
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Rennes (ENSCR) (Rennes)
Rennes2007 - 2010Engineer in organic chemistry and biochemistry
Obtained the “Dipôme d’ingénieur” (engineering degree) of E.N.S.C.R ( Rank: 7th out of 71(first year); 8th out of 66 students (second year); Rank: 15th out of 75 students (Third year) and the Master of organic chemistry degree of University of Rennes1 with distinction