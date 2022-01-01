Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent FERRIERES
Ajouter
Vincent FERRIERES
RENNES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ENSCR
- ENSCR, Responsbale de l'équipe COS
1996 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie
Rennes
maintenant
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Rennes
maintenant
Réseau
Amélie PONTAIS
Antoine MARIN
Ariane LIÉGEOIS
Aurélia GOUBIN
Camille GUILLEUX
Elsa KERESPARS
Evelyne BRIONNE
Kateryna SYKINA
Seyrig YANN
Valentin QUESNEAU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z