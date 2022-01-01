Menu

Marc GENTRIC

  • OLYMPUS
  • Chef de projet

Prerov (République Tcheque)

En résumé

Entreprises

  • OLYMPUS - Chef de projet

    Technique | Prerov (République Tcheque) 2015 - 2017

  • Hella - Chef de projet

    Technique | Mohelnice (République Tcheque) 2013 - 2014

  • Hella - Ingénieur qualité développement

    Technique | Mohelnice (République Tcheque) 2008 - 2013

  • Leroy Somer (Groupe EMERSON) - Responsable qualité/Responsable méthodes/Ingénieur méthodes

    Angouleme 1998 - 2008 October 2005 – November 2008: quality manager in MLS 2 Olomouc (Czech Republic - 100 % Moteurs LEROY-SOMER - EMERSON Group), alternator and generator branch.

    February 2005 – August 2006: technical coordinator for building extension (3000m2) and the purchase of impregnation plant.

    June 2002 – October 2005: technology manager in MLS 2 Olomouc (Czech Republic - 100 % Moteurs LEROY-SOMER - EMERSON Group), alternator and generator branch.

    April 2001 – May 2002: technical coordinator for the installation of new machines in the new building (generators production for windmill).

    January 1998 – March 2001: manufacturing and purchase engineer in MLS Olomouc (Czech Republic - 100 % Moteurs LEROY-SOMER - EMERSON Group), alternator branch.

    July 1996 - February 1997: workshop manager of the department "Groupes Hermétiques" at the department LEROY-SOMER (EMERSON Group) in Mansle (electric motors) in France.

  • BSS-METACO - Ingénieur méthodes

    1997 - 1997 April 1997 - December 1997: manufacturing engineer at the manufacturing office of the firm BSS-METACO (semi-trailer) in Brandýs nad Labem (Czech Republic).

  • Leroy Somer (Groupe EMERSON) - Responsable d´atelier

    Angouleme 1996 - 1997 July 1996 - February 1997: workshop manager of the department "Groupes Hermétiques" at the department LEROY-SOMER (EMERSON Group) in Mansle (electric motors) in France.

  • Leroy Somer (Groupe EMERSON) - Apprenti-Ingénieur

    Angouleme 1993 - 1996

Formations

