Marc GENTRIC

OLYMPUS
- Chef de projet
Technique | Prerov (République Tcheque)
2015 - 2017
Hella
- Chef de projet
Technique | Mohelnice (République Tcheque)
2013 - 2014
Hella
- Ingénieur qualité développement
Technique | Mohelnice (République Tcheque)
2008 - 2013
October 2005 – November 2008: quality manager in MLS 2 Olomouc (Czech Republic - 100 % Moteurs LEROY-SOMER - EMERSON Group), alternator and generator branch.
February 2005 – August 2006: technical coordinator for building extension (3000m2) and the purchase of impregnation plant.
June 2002 – October 2005: technology manager in MLS 2 Olomouc (Czech Republic - 100 % Moteurs LEROY-SOMER - EMERSON Group), alternator and generator branch.
April 2001 – May 2002: technical coordinator for the installation of new machines in the new building (generators production for windmill).
January 1998 – March 2001: manufacturing and purchase engineer in MLS Olomouc (Czech Republic - 100 % Moteurs LEROY-SOMER - EMERSON Group), alternator branch.
July 1996 - February 1997: workshop manager of the department "Groupes Hermétiques" at the department LEROY-SOMER (EMERSON Group) in Mansle (electric motors) in France.
BSS-METACO
- Ingénieur méthodes
1997 - 1997
April 1997 - December 1997: manufacturing engineer at the manufacturing office of the firm BSS-METACO (semi-trailer) in Brandýs nad Labem (Czech Republic).
