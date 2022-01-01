Menu

Marc GIANOLA

TOULOUSE

Mes compétences :
E-learning
eLearning
managed e-learning
maintenance training
e-learning management
aircraft maintenance training
Training needs analysis
SQL
Quality Assurance
Project Management
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Word
Macromedia Flash
Logistics
JavaScript
HTML
Communication skills
Airworthiness
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign

  • Centre d'Expertise Médicale de Toulouse-Blagnac - COMPLIANCE MANAGER

    2017 - maintenant Responsible for regulatory compliance and development

  • Marc GIANOLA - TRAINING & QUALITY CONSULTANT

    2015 - maintenant Development & management of training projects (Space & Defense)
    Writing of specifications manual procedures and training material (Aeromedical assessments)

    aeronautic
    space
    aircraft maintenance human factors
    aeromedical regulation

    EASA Part 66 / 147 / 145 / 21 / MED / ORA / ATCO-MED

  • Interactive Training Solutions - Development Project Manager

    2013 - 2015

  • Interactive Training Solutions - Development Project Manager

    2013 - 2015 Expand the business and supervise company activities mainly in the field of aircraft maintenance
    training

  • EAMTC - WG member

    2009 - 2014 EAMTC - European Aviation Maintenance Training Committee

    WG practical training
    WG training needs analysis
    WG e-learning
    www.eamtc.org

  • Air France Industries - Training Project Manager

    Roissy CDG 2006 - 2013 Ingénierie pédagogique
    Auteur Tuteur Administrateur LMS MOS
    Veille technologique pédagogique réglementaire EASA Partie 145 /147/M

  • AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES - Training project Manager / Training & E-learning Development

    Roissy CDG 2006 - 2013 Produced preliminary study and supported e-learning and learning Management system (LMS: MOS)
    development - Wrote specification documents
    Selected and managed e-learning sub-contractors, organized acceptance tests
    Took part in business watch, regulatory, technological and pedagogical surveillance
    European Aviation Maintenance Training Committee Working group member on following topics: «
    Practical assessment », « Training needs analysis », « e-learning ».
    * 7 e-learning courses subcontracted,( budget approx. 200K EUR )
    * 6 e-learning courses in-houseproduced,
    14900 enrollments on the last 4 years on e-learning courses

  • Rectorat de Toulouse détaché par AIR FRANCE - Chargé de mission "Ingénieur pour l'école"

    2002 - 2005 Participation au développement du pôle maintenance aéronautique / activités aéronautiques scolaires.

  • Air France / Rectorat de Toulouse - Policy officer

    2002 - 2006 « Ingénieur Pour l'Ecole » seconded to the local board of education
    Air France, seconded to the local board of education, Toulouse (France)
    Assignment Manager: Development of regional education authority aeronautical cluster
    Took part in preparatory works for the establishment of an aircraft maintenance training center

    Took part in EASA part 147 agreement preparation
    Advised teachers about aeronautical industry
    Was Member of several working group: « Enhancement of the vocational path», « Web
    Committee »..
    Restarted the « Comité d'Initiation et de Recherche Aéronautique et Spatiale » of the local board of
    education
    Web-mastered of the web pages of aeronautical school activities
    Wrote the aeronautical school activities guide for the local board of education

    Inquired the companies coming needs for apprenticeship within the framework for the plan « ADER

  • Air France /Rectorat de Rennes - Policy officer

    1998 - 2002 « Ingénieur Pour l'Ecole » seconded to the local board of education
    Air France, seconded to the local board of education, Rennes (France)
    Assignment Manager: Development, enhancement of relationship between schools & industry
    Organized the operation « Vivre l'entreprise» - Animate the relationships with the economic circles
    Advised within the technological diffusion network``Presence Bretagne'' of "Bretagne Innovation"
    Organized the technological support of local SME,by vocational schools
    Guide vocational schools creating a technological platform (6)

  • Rectorat de Rennes détaché par AIR FRANCE - Chargé de mission "Ingénieur pour l'école"

    1998 - 2002 Développement des relations écoles - entreprises

  • AIR FRANCE - Auditeur Assurance Qualité

    Roissy CDG 1996 - 1998 Surveillance des fonctions achats et logistique de la direction de la maintenance

  • AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES - Purchasing and logistics Quality Assurance Auditor

    Roissy CDG 1996 - 1998

  • AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES - Assistant to the head of methods

    Roissy CDG 1994 - 1996

  • AIR FRANCE - Assistant Méthodes et Procedures

    Roissy CDG 1994 - 1996 Assistance aux acheteurs et logisticiens
    Correspondant qualité / réglementation

  • AIR FRANCE / CSA - Logistics coordinator

    1992 - 1994 AIR FRANCE, seconded to Československé Aerolinié (ČSA), Prague (Czechoslovakia)

  • Československé Aerolinie - PRAGUE détaché par AIR FRANCE - Coordonateur Logistique

    1992 - 1994 Conseil et organisation pour la branche Achats et Logistique du management du secteur entretien de la compagnie Tchécoslovaque.
    Préparation de la mise en conformité aux règles et normes européennes JAR 145

  • AIR FRANCE Toulouse Montaudran - Responsable approvisionnement et magasins -Grand entretien avion

    1987 - 1992 Gestion des approvisionnement et magasins des chaines de grand entretien F27 / B707 / B727 / B737 / A320

  • AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES - Logistic Manager

    Roissy CDG 1987 - 1992 Aircraft Main Overhaul Dept.
    AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES,

  • AIR FRANCE - Acheteur

    Roissy CDG 1985 - 1986 Achats rechanges aéronautiques
    -fournisseurs européens, puis fournisseurs américain

  • AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES - Purchasing officer

    Roissy CDG 1985 - 1987

