Centre d'Expertise Médicale de Toulouse-Blagnac
- COMPLIANCE MANAGER
2017 - maintenant
Responsible for regulatory compliance and development
Marc GIANOLA
- TRAINING & QUALITY CONSULTANT
2015 - maintenant
Development & management of training projects (Space & Defense)
Writing of specifications manual procedures and training material (Aeromedical assessments)
aeronautic
space
aircraft maintenance human factors
aeromedical regulation
EASA Part 66 / 147 / 145 / 21 / MED / ORA / ATCO-MED
Interactive Training Solutions
- Development Project Manager
2013 - 2015
Expand the business and supervise company activities mainly in the field of aircraft maintenance
training
EAMTC
- WG member
2009 - 2014
EAMTC - European Aviation Maintenance Training Committee
WG practical training
WG training needs analysis
WG e-learning
www.eamtc.org
Air France Industries
- Training Project Manager
Roissy CDG
2006 - 2013
Ingénierie pédagogique
Auteur Tuteur Administrateur LMS MOS
Veille technologique pédagogique réglementaire EASA Partie 145 /147/M
AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES
- Training project Manager / Training & E-learning Development
Roissy CDG
2006 - 2013
Produced preliminary study and supported e-learning and learning Management system (LMS: MOS)
development - Wrote specification documents
Selected and managed e-learning sub-contractors, organized acceptance tests
Took part in business watch, regulatory, technological and pedagogical surveillance
European Aviation Maintenance Training Committee Working group member on following topics: «
Practical assessment », « Training needs analysis », « e-learning ».
* 7 e-learning courses subcontracted,( budget approx. 200K EUR )
* 6 e-learning courses in-houseproduced,
14900 enrollments on the last 4 years on e-learning courses
Rectorat de Toulouse détaché par AIR FRANCE
- Chargé de mission "Ingénieur pour l'école"
2002 - 2005
Participation au développement du pôle maintenance aéronautique / activités aéronautiques scolaires.
Air France / Rectorat de Toulouse
- Policy officer
2002 - 2006
« Ingénieur Pour l'Ecole » seconded to the local board of education
Air France, seconded to the local board of education, Toulouse (France)
Assignment Manager: Development of regional education authority aeronautical cluster
Took part in preparatory works for the establishment of an aircraft maintenance training center
Took part in EASA part 147 agreement preparation
Advised teachers about aeronautical industry
Was Member of several working group: « Enhancement of the vocational path», « Web
Committee »..
Restarted the « Comité d'Initiation et de Recherche Aéronautique et Spatiale » of the local board of
education
Web-mastered of the web pages of aeronautical school activities
Wrote the aeronautical school activities guide for the local board of education
Inquired the companies coming needs for apprenticeship within the framework for the plan « ADER
Air France /Rectorat de Rennes
- Policy officer
1998 - 2002
« Ingénieur Pour l'Ecole » seconded to the local board of education
Air France, seconded to the local board of education, Rennes (France)
Assignment Manager: Development, enhancement of relationship between schools & industry
Organized the operation « Vivre l'entreprise» - Animate the relationships with the economic circles
Advised within the technological diffusion network``Presence Bretagne'' of "Bretagne Innovation"
Organized the technological support of local SME,by vocational schools
Guide vocational schools creating a technological platform (6)
Rectorat de Rennes détaché par AIR FRANCE
- Chargé de mission "Ingénieur pour l'école"
1998 - 2002
Développement des relations écoles - entreprises
AIR FRANCE
- Auditeur Assurance Qualité
Roissy CDG
1996 - 1998
Surveillance des fonctions achats et logistique de la direction de la maintenance
AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES
- Purchasing and logistics Quality Assurance Auditor
Roissy CDG
1996 - 1998
AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES
- Assistant to the head of methods
Roissy CDG
1994 - 1996
AIR FRANCE
- Assistant Méthodes et Procedures
Roissy CDG
1994 - 1996
Assistance aux acheteurs et logisticiens
Correspondant qualité / réglementation
AIR FRANCE / CSA
- Logistics coordinator
1992 - 1994
AIR FRANCE, seconded to Československé Aerolinié (ČSA), Prague (Czechoslovakia)
Československé Aerolinie - PRAGUE détaché par AIR FRANCE
- Coordonateur Logistique
1992 - 1994
Conseil et organisation pour la branche Achats et Logistique du management du secteur entretien de la compagnie Tchécoslovaque.
Préparation de la mise en conformité aux règles et normes européennes JAR 145
AIR FRANCE Toulouse Montaudran
- Responsable approvisionnement et magasins -Grand entretien avion
1987 - 1992
Gestion des approvisionnement et magasins des chaines de grand entretien F27 / B707 / B727 / B737 / A320
AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES
- Logistic Manager
Roissy CDG
1987 - 1992
Aircraft Main Overhaul Dept.
AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES,
AIR FRANCE
- Acheteur
Roissy CDG
1985 - 1986
Achats rechanges aéronautiques
-fournisseurs européens, puis fournisseurs américain
AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES
- Purchasing officer
Roissy CDG
1985 - 1987