Marc GICQUEL

Senior executive with extensive regional and international, operational and strategic experience and responsibilities in the Food & Beverage industry - hotels, restaurants, catering, retail, brand management and consumer goods.
Entreprises
Hilton Worldwide
- Senior Director F&B Operations
Puteaux2016 - 2018
Hilton Worldwide
- Regional Director Food & Beverage AP & KSA
Puteaux2013 - 2016
Nestle Professional
- Global Implementation Manager
2012 - 2012In charge of the deployment and implementation of a worldwide project for Nestle Professional
Nestle Professional
- Solution Deployment Manager
2010 - 2011
Jumeirah Restaurants LLC
- Director of Development
2007 - 2009
Jumeirah Restaurants LLC
- Brand & Franchise Director
2006 - 2007
Sodexho UK
- Retail Category Manager
2005 - 2006
Sodexho Prestige
- Line of Business Manager
2004 - 2005
Disneyland Resort Paris
- Pricing strategy Manager