Marc GICQUEL

Puteaux

En résumé

Senior executive with extensive regional and international, operational and strategic experience and responsibilities in the Food & Beverage industry - hotels, restaurants, catering, retail, brand management and consumer goods.

Entreprises

  • Hilton Worldwide - Senior Director F&B Operations

    Puteaux 2016 - 2018

  • Hilton Worldwide - Regional Director Food & Beverage AP & KSA

    Puteaux 2013 - 2016

  • Nestle Professional - Global Implementation Manager

    2012 - 2012 In charge of the deployment and implementation of a worldwide project for Nestle Professional

  • Nestle Professional - Solution Deployment Manager

    2010 - 2011

  • Jumeirah Restaurants LLC - Director of Development

    2007 - 2009

  • Jumeirah Restaurants LLC - Brand & Franchise Director

    2006 - 2007

  • Sodexho UK - Retail Category Manager

    2005 - 2006

  • Sodexho Prestige - Line of Business Manager

    2004 - 2005

  • Disneyland Resort Paris - Pricing strategy Manager

    Chessy 2002 - 2004

  • Disneyland Resort Paris - Operation Engineering

    Chessy 2001 - 2002

Formations

