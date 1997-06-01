Menu

Marc GILLARD

ISTRES

En résumé

Area of Competency


MANAGEMENT & FINANCES

Country Manager, National Content Coordinator & Contract Management / Administrator

Project manager and Country manager in oil and Gas. Project reporting to the Angolan Authority
National / Local Content Coordination, Sustainability development and Human Resources
Signatory of the group reporting (English & French). Accounting, management, finance, budget, etc.
Economical reporting (KPI) to the local authority and study of the risk analysis related to the socio-economic impact of the contract and its dissuasive effect on taxes evasion.


PETROLEUM, GAS, PETROCHEMICAL SECTORS

FRANCE, CAMEROON, CHAD, ALGERIA, MAURITANIA, TUNISIA, NIGERIA, ANGOLA;

Local Content Coordination and Development in Angola related to TOTAL CLOV project (8 billion USD project) as well as Project Country Manager.
Local Content Coordination and development in Nigeria and Angola to Oil& Gas project tenders..
Project Management, Implementation of a full supply chain logistic for the construction of Chad Cameroon pipeline & production.
Creation of technical units, mechanic and/or laboratory (petroleum products, chemicals, gas, agric etc.).
Study and implementation of the quality system ISO 9001 & 9002.
Expertise and Product Quality/Quantity control for petroleum.
Ship Owner Insurance expert for petroleum, petrochemical and gas carriers as well as multi product carriers.
Logistic implementation and planning, maintenance, insurance damage indemnity valuation


QUALITY & CONTROL (PSI, VOC, IPCCP)

JORDAN, EGYPT, LIBERIA, GHANA, NIGERIA, KENYA, FRANCE.

Implementation and/or management of customs support contracts, conformity to standards, etc; for the account of MINISTRIES of FINANCES, COMMERCE & INDUSTRY, CUSTOMS, and METROLOGY & STANDARDS in developing countries.
Identification of the points of divergences between the world trade organization rules (WTO & WCO) and the local import regulation, with the assistance to the importation control and related add-valorem customs revenues.
Creation of profit centers, regional units, technical and/or commercial subsidiaries in developing countries.
Evaluation of the, financial, technical and human resources needs related to the tender.






NETWORKING & PR:

Lobbying, Local Governments, World Bank, IMF, UN, business community, etc.
Creation in the Middle-East zone of a regional media concept under the International Product Conformity Certification Program (IPCCP).




Management and creation of companies related or in joint venture with Local Governmental Organizations
Local Content Development and Sustainability
Management of Local Governmental Development Entities
Governmental organisations, Ministry of finances, Customs, Commerce & Gov Industries “standards and metrology, etc.”
Interactions with international organizations (WTO,WCO, UN, IMF, etc)
International trade Import/ export (trade control)
Shipping, brokering and Customs clearing
Economical statistic and project setup
Projects and Industrial management
Project Management industrial and others
Petrol, gas and chemical
Industrial and production
Logistic, Full Supply Chain Management
Risk management
QA / QC


Mes compétences :
Projects
Gaz naturel
Director
Logistic
Asia
Ingénierie
Transport

Entreprises

  • TOTAL - Contracted - Local Content Coordinator & Project country Manager

    2009 - maintenant Angola - CLOV project

    Objectives:
    To enhance, evaluate and clarify the local content to a realistic level, compatible with local possibilities and capacities during Basic Engineering, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Integration, Installation, hook up and commissioning up to hand over to the Start-up team.
    1.6 B-USD of local fabrication with over 9 millions man-hours performed in Angola.
    Establishment of the Local Content Process at Corporate level;
    Active participation during technical and commercial bid with the Contractors, Oil Operators (Partners) and the Angolan concessionaire (Sonangol)
    Activity:
    Evaluating the Local industrial potential and development possibilities related to Project fabrication and technical requirement.
    Supporting the Project Director and participating to the Local Content level negotiation with the Local Authority and/or concessionaire.
    Evaluating and clarifying the Local Content at project contracting processes phase.
    Elaborating the local content recommendations for the recommendations to award.
    Securing that the contracting strategy is duly applied in regards to local content.
    Assessing and monitoring the local Suppliers and Contractors potential on a continuous basis.
    Follow up and control of Contractors performance and progress in accordance with contractual requirements in local content area.
    To issue the Local Content related procedure for Management and accounting.
    To consolidate local content data at project level and preparing reports, presentations and/or communications with regards to local content issues.
    Establishment of the Local Content process at Corporate level;
    Issuance of Local Content Monthly production/activity report to the Concessionaire;
    Opening of the Country representation offices and selection and employment of local (engineer, technician, admin etc).

  • SAIPEM for EXXONMOBIL - Contract Manager & Administrator

    2007 - 2009 Angola

    Objectives:
    To administrate all contracted onshore/ offshore activities for the ExxonMobil project located to the Block 15 in Angola.


    Activity:
    Securing that technical and commercial contracts are applied in accordance the rules and procedures at execution phase.
    Secure that contracted operational activities of the ExxonMobil projects for the Block 15 are performed according to the contractual obligations for Quality, procedures, costs and ExxonMobil QHSE requirements within time frame schedule.
    Participating to the definition of the contractual strategy, taking into account possible synergies with other projects.
    Follow up and evaluation of the bidders lists.
    Preparation of the pre-qualification dossier and pre-qualification procedure.
    Participating to negotiation and attending to the clarification meetings and follow up of the Contractors / Company requests for clarifications.
    Participate to the settlement of dispute together with legal, insurance and finance specialists.
    Propose improvement of CA referential, participate to its evolution.
    Participate to suppliers and contractors evaluation and follow up Participate to the decision process for contract attribution.

  • ACERGY FRANCE ex Stolt offshore - West Africa SCM Project Manager

    2006 - 2007 Angola / Nigeria

    Objectives:
    Stuty and setup of local SCM entities for development projects off shore (petrol and gas) in Nigeria and Angola deep sea.
    Particularly in charge of the Local Content Development in West Africa.
    Local Integration of of welding companies for Automatic & Semi automatic welding « double jointing & pipe in pipe » for production line « coating, concreate coating/insulation » at Onne free Port (Nigeria) for the Bonga South West/ and North West projects.
    Projets in progresses Bonga South & North West, Usan, Pasflor, Ofon2, (Angola block 31, 18, 17, 15).
    Activity:
    Preparation of SCM plan projects for tenders.
    Bonga South West pose in J-lay of oil & gas pipes in pipe in pipe for Deep Sea water
    Bonga North West (extension of the Bonga project) Subsea Piping in J-lay.
    Development of the local content capacities.
    Achieved:
    SCM production Plan Project finalised
    Implementation of the local Suppliers/vendors data base for Nigerian projects.
    Harmonisation of Subsea Oil & Gas projects to the Nigerian Content Directives).
    Finalisation of the study of the feasibility to locally registrate international independents welding entities in Nigeria.

  • GEODIS OVERSEAS - Project Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2004 - 2005 CAMEROON & CHAD - EXXON MOBIL PROJECT MANAGER (1.5 B-USD)
    Mission directly negotiated at HOUSTON with EXXONMOBIL (head office) and ZBI (GEODIS Overseas partner).
    NAYA/MENDOULI PROJECT MANAGER, for the establishment of a full supply chain (from buying to delivery on site).
    Objectives:
    Establishment of a Full supply Chain logistic (air & sea) for the new Petroleum exploration and Production sites in Chad on the Moundouli / Nya exploration zones for the Chad / Cameroon Petroleum Pipe line.
    Evaluation o the road safety and road control procedures.
    Moving of the (10000 people) Red Sea Base from Cameroon to Chad for the new drilling zone.
    Delivery (1400 km rail/road) on site of drilling pipes for 1200 drills project, 400 km 24’’ epoxy coated pipes, hight and medium electrical power poles , machines etc.
    Study of the (1400km of 24’’ pipes) control with smart pigs system; two countries and 4 launching bases plus FPSO line control.
    The projects were achieved for 75 000 MT/ Year and the GEODIS contract with EXXONMOBIL renewed up to 2009.

    Activity:
    Exploration, Drilling &, production
    Full supply chain from buying to delivery in site.
    Achieved :
    The project was achieved for 75 000 MT in one year and the contract reniewed with EXXONMOBIL reconduits up to 2009 for GEODIS overseas Group
    Respect of the delivery forecast on site
    The drilling production started on time
    Establishment of all SCM Procedures including of Customs Clearing processes.

  • BUREAU VERITAS / BIVAC INTERNATIONAL - Country Manager

    1997 - 2004 JORDAN – 06/2003 – 08/2004:
    COUNTRY MANAGER
    Final control and correction of the IPCCP contract draft with JISM (Jordan Institute for Standard & Metrology). Contract signed the 20th of July 2003.
    Establishment of the IPCCP Import Product Conformity Certification Program, (DAMAN) for the 1st of September 2003. This was realized in conformity to IFIA, WTO & WCO and Uruguay Round. The program received the King Abdala the 2nd Award for the best 2003 achievement ever realized by a foreign company:

    DAMAN program was focused on trade and production for; industrial products, cars, electrical appliances, toys, Food products for humans and animals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics products, electronic appliances (including computers and all communication systems (phone, radio, etc..).
    Creation of a regional office (Amman).
    Creation of a local VOC (Verification of Conformity) office (Amman).
    Creation of a technical conformity control unit to the EU and internationals standards for second hands vehicles in ZARQ free Zone (3000 vehicles/month) 60 pers.
    Implementation with a media/PR team of the VOC DAMAN to a regional concept for the Middle-East. This was based on certification recognition sign stamp to the local standards with the establishment of multi-media campaign in all Jordan territory, (billboard / Press / TV adverts / Radio spots, as well as the presentation of the program by press, TV (local & regional), radio interview and seminars.

    EGYPT – 12/2002 – 06/2003
    COUNTRY MANAGER
    Establishment of a VOC based on the Egyptian Ministry of Commerce & Industry’s decree with the:
    Creation of a local Conformity Certification Office.
    Lobbying to the local authorities, chambers of commerce, embassies and business communities.
    Creation and training of a commercial team on Conformity & Standards, WTO & WCO.
    The VOC included a large range of products and principally focused on local certification For food, pharmaceutical & cosmetic and chemical products. (program based on importer choice).

    LIBERIA – 12/1999 – 12/2002
    COUNTRY MANAGER
    Pre-shipment Inspection, Quality & quantity control. Tax evasion, control for import & export products. International HS code classification of the goods and calculation add-valorem of the Customs taxes (contract renewable every three years).
    Taking over of the existing contract in civil war period.
    Optimization of the revenues on import control with the training of ministries agents from Finance, commerce & industry, Customs and Central Bank.
    Expansion of the contract to the control of the exportation of logs, saw timbers, rubbers and mining products.
    Training of local staff from different Ministries (Commerce & industry, Customs, Finances and the Central bank) for:
    Customs mission, Customs investigation, Customs valuation GATT/BDV agreements,
    Customs Classification HSC, WTO & WCO
    Support to the Liberian Government during the investigation of the UN panel according to the article 14 of the agreement, as well as all international Organizations UNHCR, World Bank, IMF, WTO & WCO. Technical assistance for the WTO/WCO memberships’ process.
    Redaction of the rules covering the import or selling requirements of perishable Goods in Liberia as well as the rules for the labeling requirements for food products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.
    Creation of the new Liberian Customs Product Classification Code related to WTO/WCO-GATT/BD

    GHANA – 12/1997 – 12/1999
    COUNTRY MANAGER
    Establishment for the first time in BUREAU VERITAS group of a Joint Venture in pre-shipment inspection in conformity to IFIA, WTO & WCO and Uruguay Round) under the control of the Ministry of Trade and Industry with the GSB ( Ghana Standard Board) and creation of a local entity GSBV (Ghana Standard Bureau Veritas).
    Optimization of the revenues with the establishment of destination inspection system for the Gold mining Companies.
    Study, assistance and presentation of the contract re-negotiation following a governmental tender. (Contract renewed for 10 years for only 2 companies “COTECNA and Bureau Veritas among the 4 already existing in Ghana.
    Development of the GSBs laboratory in view of the ISO certification Training of the GSB staff on Quality.
    Technical assistance for the WTO/WCO memberships’ process.
    Assistance to the writing of the perish ability and labelling rules with the Ghana Standard board and Ministry of Commerce)

    06/1997 – 12/1997 NIGERIA
    COUNTRY MANAGER
    I created a small trading company for import/export on the account of French investors.

  • COTECNA INTERNATIONAL - Country Manager ( chief liaison officer)

    1994 - 1997 NIGERIA – 12/1996 – 05/1997
    COUNTRY MANAGER
    Taking over of the existing pre-shipment inspection contract renewed month by month by the Nigerian authority up to its final closure by the Ministry of Finance in 04/1997.

    KENYA – 10/1994 – 12/1996
    CHIEF LIAISON OFFICER (DG)
    Import: Kenyan Pre-shipment inspection contract in conformity to IFIA, WTO & WCO and Uruguay Round
    Development of the informatics’ system and control of the monthly invoicing to the government.
    Study and establishment with the Kenya Revenue Authority of the new Import Declaration data keying concept and the informatics’ data transfer to the local authorities (ID, invoicing, customs calculation, etc.).
    Export: Pakistan pre-shipment inspection contract in conformity to IFIA, WTO & WCO and Uruguay Round
    Establishment of the contract for the Kenyan, as well as part of the East Africa Zone.
    Creation and opening of the Mombassa office and Tea Tasting laboratory for Tea control and valuation.
    Study and development of the computer data transfer between Nairobi and Mombassa.
    Particular study and control of the export market to Pakistan for Tea, Skins and Wattle

  • INCHCAPE TESTING SERVICE - Managing Director

    1989 - 1994 Action zones, EUROPE, NORTH & WEST AFRICA.

    SSI FRANCE –
    Quality/Quantity control & pre-shipment inspection (PSI) Company. Verification of Conformity (VOC), Import Product Conformity Certification Programme (IPCCP).
    GELLATLY HANKEY MARINE SERVICES FRANCE.
    Marine Expertise Company, P&I representative, Shipping & Clearing agent
    CALEB BRETT
    Quality & Quantity inspection Company for petroleum, gas & Chemical products

    Achieved :
    Merging of all entities under ITS group name
    Buying and selling industrial entities to built the group extention & development
    Creation of a full accredited (ISO 9002) laboratory for petrol, gas, chemical and agri products (2000m² within a large investment plan).
    Creation of mobile structure for samplers connected at ship’s manifolds for water content detection and quantity control for loading/unloading crude oil.

  • BUD SA WIGGINS - Marine Expert

    1987 - 1988 Action Zones, EUROPE, AFRIQUE du NORD et de l’OUEST
    Marine Expert P & I (People & Insurance), Ship owner representative for loading/unloading of Oil, gas and chemical products.
    Expert manager for product, hull, engine and deck, as well as superintendent for the Russian Fleet Novorossiysk when operating in France.

  • SAYBOLT INTERNATIONAL - Marine Expert

    1983 - 1987 MARINE CARGO SURVEYOR
    ALGERIA, MAURITANIA, FRANCE
    Independent loading/unloading (ship and shore) expertise for marine cargoes, petroleum, chemicals, agric/commodities, for TRADERS, PRODUCERS and REFINERIES accounts.

  • GROUP UK - Technician

    1973 - 1983 MECHANIC ENGINEERY
     Industrial Design, Engineery, Mechanic, Hydraulic, Electronic,(for Iron and steel production).

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau