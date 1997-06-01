Marc GILLARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Istres dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Area of Competency
MANAGEMENT & FINANCES
Country Manager, National Content Coordinator & Contract Management / Administrator
Project manager and Country manager in oil and Gas. Project reporting to the Angolan Authority
National / Local Content Coordination, Sustainability development and Human Resources
Signatory of the group reporting (English & French). Accounting, management, finance, budget, etc.
Economical reporting (KPI) to the local authority and study of the risk analysis related to the socio-economic impact of the contract and its dissuasive effect on taxes evasion.
PETROLEUM, GAS, PETROCHEMICAL SECTORS
FRANCE, CAMEROON, CHAD, ALGERIA, MAURITANIA, TUNISIA, NIGERIA, ANGOLA;
Local Content Coordination and Development in Angola related to TOTAL CLOV project (8 billion USD project) as well as Project Country Manager.
Local Content Coordination and development in Nigeria and Angola to Oil& Gas project tenders..
Project Management, Implementation of a full supply chain logistic for the construction of Chad Cameroon pipeline & production.
Creation of technical units, mechanic and/or laboratory (petroleum products, chemicals, gas, agric etc.).
Study and implementation of the quality system ISO 9001 & 9002.
Expertise and Product Quality/Quantity control for petroleum.
Ship Owner Insurance expert for petroleum, petrochemical and gas carriers as well as multi product carriers.
Logistic implementation and planning, maintenance, insurance damage indemnity valuation
QUALITY & CONTROL (PSI, VOC, IPCCP)
JORDAN, EGYPT, LIBERIA, GHANA, NIGERIA, KENYA, FRANCE.
Implementation and/or management of customs support contracts, conformity to standards, etc; for the account of MINISTRIES of FINANCES, COMMERCE & INDUSTRY, CUSTOMS, and METROLOGY & STANDARDS in developing countries.
Identification of the points of divergences between the world trade organization rules (WTO & WCO) and the local import regulation, with the assistance to the importation control and related add-valorem customs revenues.
Creation of profit centers, regional units, technical and/or commercial subsidiaries in developing countries.
Evaluation of the, financial, technical and human resources needs related to the tender.
NETWORKING & PR:
Lobbying, Local Governments, World Bank, IMF, UN, business community, etc.
Creation in the Middle-East zone of a regional media concept under the International Product Conformity Certification Program (IPCCP).
Management and creation of companies related or in joint venture with Local Governmental Organizations
Local Content Development and Sustainability
Management of Local Governmental Development Entities
Governmental organisations, Ministry of finances, Customs, Commerce & Gov Industries “standards and metrology, etc.”
Interactions with international organizations (WTO,WCO, UN, IMF, etc)
International trade Import/ export (trade control)
Shipping, brokering and Customs clearing
Economical statistic and project setup
Projects and Industrial management
Project Management industrial and others
Petrol, gas and chemical
Industrial and production
Logistic, Full Supply Chain Management
Risk management
QA / QC
Mes compétences :
Projects
Gaz naturel
Director
Logistic
Asia
Ingénierie
Transport
