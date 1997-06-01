Marc GILLARD

Area of Competency





MANAGEMENT & FINANCES



Country Manager, National Content Coordinator & Contract Management / Administrator



Project manager and Country manager in oil and Gas. Project reporting to the Angolan Authority

National / Local Content Coordination, Sustainability development and Human Resources

Signatory of the group reporting (English & French). Accounting, management, finance, budget, etc.

Economical reporting (KPI) to the local authority and study of the risk analysis related to the socio-economic impact of the contract and its dissuasive effect on taxes evasion.





PETROLEUM, GAS, PETROCHEMICAL SECTORS



FRANCE, CAMEROON, CHAD, ALGERIA, MAURITANIA, TUNISIA, NIGERIA, ANGOLA;



Local Content Coordination and Development in Angola related to TOTAL CLOV project (8 billion USD project) as well as Project Country Manager.

Local Content Coordination and development in Nigeria and Angola to Oil& Gas project tenders..

Project Management, Implementation of a full supply chain logistic for the construction of Chad Cameroon pipeline & production.

Creation of technical units, mechanic and/or laboratory (petroleum products, chemicals, gas, agric etc.).

Study and implementation of the quality system ISO 9001 & 9002.

Expertise and Product Quality/Quantity control for petroleum.

Ship Owner Insurance expert for petroleum, petrochemical and gas carriers as well as multi product carriers.

Logistic implementation and planning, maintenance, insurance damage indemnity valuation





QUALITY & CONTROL (PSI, VOC, IPCCP)



JORDAN, EGYPT, LIBERIA, GHANA, NIGERIA, KENYA, FRANCE.



Implementation and/or management of customs support contracts, conformity to standards, etc; for the account of MINISTRIES of FINANCES, COMMERCE & INDUSTRY, CUSTOMS, and METROLOGY & STANDARDS in developing countries.

Identification of the points of divergences between the world trade organization rules (WTO & WCO) and the local import regulation, with the assistance to the importation control and related add-valorem customs revenues.

Creation of profit centers, regional units, technical and/or commercial subsidiaries in developing countries.

Evaluation of the, financial, technical and human resources needs related to the tender.













NETWORKING & PR:



Lobbying, Local Governments, World Bank, IMF, UN, business community, etc.

Creation in the Middle-East zone of a regional media concept under the International Product Conformity Certification Program (IPCCP).









Management and creation of companies related or in joint venture with Local Governmental Organizations

Local Content Development and Sustainability

Management of Local Governmental Development Entities

Governmental organisations, Ministry of finances, Customs, Commerce & Gov Industries “standards and metrology, etc.”

Interactions with international organizations (WTO,WCO, UN, IMF, etc)

International trade Import/ export (trade control)

Shipping, brokering and Customs clearing

Economical statistic and project setup

Projects and Industrial management

Project Management industrial and others

Petrol, gas and chemical

Industrial and production

Logistic, Full Supply Chain Management

Risk management

QA / QC





Mes compétences :

Projects

Gaz naturel

Director

Logistic

Asia

Ingénierie

Transport