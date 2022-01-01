Menu

Marc GRUGET

CYSOING

- Providing solutions to make available to non-EU Auchan countries (China-Taiwan-Vietnam ...) and Partners (Morrocco-Reunion Island ...) the Auchan Textile International Collections
- Settling the certification and regulation specificities of each countries.
- Adaptation of the offer according to the needs and specificities of each country
- Follow up of orders and deliveries
- Accompaniment of countries in the transfer of competences (Offer marketing, Budget, Product offer)
- Store opening support (Vietnam)
- Stearing comitee to set up an Asian Organization
- BPO in Solaris internal project (Transversal Data System)
- Professor of International Negotiation at IAE Lille (Institute of Business Administration) for Professional Licence and MBA.

Mes compétences :
Management
Import-export
Buying

Entreprises

  • AUCHAN DIRECTION PRODUIT CORPORATE - Auchan Non EU countries and Partners Textile Offer Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • AUCHAN INTERNATIONAL - DOAPI - HEAD MANAGER Men Department, International Merchandising & Buying

    2012 - 2015

  • Auchan Retail France - INTERNATIONAL TEXTILE CONVERGENCE DIRECTOR

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2009 - 2012

  • AUCHAN PORTUGAL - TEXTILE PURCHASING OFFICE DIRECTOR

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2003 - 2009

  • AUCHAN INTERNATIONAL SOUTH EAST ASIA - EXPORT OFFICE DIRECTOR

    2001 - 2003

  • AUCHAN SOUTH EAST ASIA PACIFIC - TEXTILE EXPORT MANAGER

    1998 - 2001

  • AUCHAN THAILAND - TEXTILE PURCHASING OFFICE DIRECTOR

    1997 - 1998

  • PARIDOC - MENSWEAR BUYER

    1993 - 1997

  • COMPLICES - LAP MELANIE - SHIRT PRODUCT MANAGER

    1992 - 1993

  • GEANT CASINO - MENSWEAR BUYER

    Saint-Étienne 1989 - 1992

  • GEANT CASINO FREJUS - TEXTILE DIVISION MANAGER

    Saint-Étienne 1986 - 1989

  • GEANT CASINO FREJUS - TEXTILE SECTION MANAGER

    Saint-Étienne 1984 - 1986

  • GEANT CASINO ARLES - SHOES SECTION MANAGER

    1982 - 1984

