Marc GRUGET

- Providing solutions to make available to non-EU Auchan countries (China-Taiwan-Vietnam ...) and Partners (Morrocco-Reunion Island ...) the Auchan Textile International Collections

- Settling the certification and regulation specificities of each countries.

- Adaptation of the offer according to the needs and specificities of each country

- Follow up of orders and deliveries

- Accompaniment of countries in the transfer of competences (Offer marketing, Budget, Product offer)

- Store opening support (Vietnam)

- Stearing comitee to set up an Asian Organization

- BPO in Solaris internal project (Transversal Data System)

- Professor of International Negotiation at IAE Lille (Institute of Business Administration) for Professional Licence and MBA.



Mes compétences :

Management

Import-export

Buying