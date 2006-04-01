Menu

Marc MAILLARD (DE)

PRETORIA

En résumé

Langues : Français maternel, Allemand courant, Anglais courant.
Mobilité : France-Allemagne-&plus

Mes compétences :
International
Planification
Planification de production
Production

Entreprises

  • Adient - Manager Manufacturing Engineering

    2017 - maintenant

  • Johnson Controls - Advanced Manufacturing Engineer

    Colombes 2015 - 2016

  • Johnson Controls - Advanced Manufacturing Engineer

    Colombes 2011 - 2015 Plant Rastatt :, JIT Complete Seat Manufacturing
    Launch MFA Plattform W246 : Mercedes B-Class
    Launch MFA Plattform W176 : Mercedes A-Class

  • Johnson Controls - Manufacturing Engineer

    Colombes 2008 - 2011 Plant : Neuenburg am Rhein, JIT Seat Manufacturing
    Launch T8 - PSA 3008 - 5008
    Launch B7 - Citroen C4 - DS4
    Member of the launch team of a new JIT plant at the german-french border :
    - Acquisition and installation from new production equipments,
    - time analyse of the assembly process through MTM-Analyse,
    - balancing of the workplaces on the production lines,
    - composition of the Operation Description Sheets.

  • Group Bosch - Internship process engineer : development and process approval

    2006 - 2006 Division Energy and Autobody systems
    Department technical fonctions Buep / TEF2
    04/2006 - 08/2006

    Participation in the new development of a blowermotor-platform :
    - Verification of the capapibility of the assembly process and assembly equipment.
    - Relisation of system tests including : test planning, test realisation, data extraction and analyse of the results.
    - technical preparation of existing equipments and process ameliorations, and participation in their implementation.

Formations

Réseau