Marc MAILLARD (DE)

Colombes 2008 - 2011Plant : Neuenburg am Rhein, JIT Seat Manufacturing
Launch T8 - PSA 3008 - 5008
Launch B7 - Citroen C4 - DS4
Member of the launch team of a new JIT plant at the german-french border :
- Acquisition and installation from new production equipments,
- time analyse of the assembly process through MTM-Analyse,
- balancing of the workplaces on the production lines,
- composition of the Operation Description Sheets.
Group Bosch
- Internship process engineer : development and process approval
2006 - 2006Division Energy and Autobody systems
Department technical fonctions Buep / TEF2
04/2006 - 08/2006
Participation in the new development of a blowermotor-platform :
- Verification of the capapibility of the assembly process and assembly equipment.
- Relisation of system tests including : test planning, test realisation, data extraction and analyse of the results.
- technical preparation of existing equipments and process ameliorations, and participation in their implementation.