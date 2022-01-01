Menu

Marcel MONKAM

Bois-Colombes

En résumé

Experienced Supply Chain & Customer Development Logistics and Customer Development with solid background & experience in purchasing, warehousing, Customer Services and logistics activities.

Leading and overseeing Customer Service, Planning (Supply and Demand), Logistics, Warehousing and Distribution, Responsible for Plant to Customer Supply Chain, CS&L FTG projects and Accountable for Service Delivery, Working Capital and Cost.

Having today a senior position in Customer Service & Logistics, my career aspiration is to become Supply Chain Director or Procurement Director within the next 5 years, managing both logistics and purchasing functions.

Mes compétences :
Procurement
Supply Chain
SAP
Audit
Business development
Service client
Import
Category management
Export
Gestion des ressources humaines
Management opérationnel
Négociation
Transport routier
Audit qualité
Droit des contrats
Réduction de coût
Transport international
Gestion de la qualité
Agencement de magasins
Logistique industrielle
Coaching professionnel
Coaching d'équipe

Entreprises

  • Colgate Palmolive - Logistic & Inventory Manager RSA

    Bois-Colombes 2016 - maintenant Managing the South African warehousing, import, export & logistics network including third party logistic service providers & supporting customer collaboration initiatives

  • Colgate Palmolive - Logistic and Customer Service Manager, West & Central Africa

    Bois-Colombes 2013 - 2016 * Managing effective Customer order fulfillment for the designated region (West & Central Africa countries)
    * Management of the logistics processes for Finished Goods for the region, inbound to the warehouse and outbound distribution to the customer, i.e. all processes relevant to the movement of Finished Goods from the source factory, though to delivery to the customer - Proof of Delivery. ;
    * Managing subsidiary Logistics financial performance, quality, EOHS, people and organization development. ;
    * As the primary CS&L leader for the site, the Logistics Manager also assumes a key role in developing mutually beneficial relationships with 3rd party logistics providers, regulatory agencies, the local community, and developing collaborative partnerships with CP colleagues. ;

  • Diageo - Logistics and Warehouse Manager, Guinness Cameroun

    Paris 2013 - 2013 : Logistics and Warehouse Manager at DIAGEO PLC ``Africa'', Guinness Cameroun hub;
    * Drive and implement all GCSA's strategic initiatives on transportation management process with both internal stakeholders and 3rd party haulers
    * Ensures the efficient management of day to day transportation to meet the daily DRP for GCSA and management for all outbound logistics to deliver business goals
    * Lead all strategic cost reduction initiatives in logistics operations to achieve target savings.
    * Develop a framework for logistics capacity and capability building to meet all future business/market trends
    * Effectively manage GCSA contract arrangement in transportation, forklift trucks, loading/offloading and with trade partners through effective performance management, SLAs and proper liaison ;

  • Diageo - Procurement Category Manager of Logistics, CAPEX, MRO & Site Service, Guinness Cameroun

    Paris 2010 - 2013 : Procurement Category Manager of Logistics, CAPEX, MRO & Site Service at DIAGEO PLC ``Africa'', Guinness Cameroun hub;
    * Support the Head of Procurement in driving the Procurement Function to D2017, acting as a key member of the team by leading the team's robust application of key category management tools such as the eSourcing, LOOP, supply chain analysis and business needs analysis;
    * Assist the Head of Procurement to form, coach and develop GCSA Procurement into a high performing team, by enhancing local Procurement capability in all aspects of best-in-class Procurement skills - Strategy development, Contract management, Industry/Economic/Supplier Analysis, Value chain mapping, etc
    * Implementation of Head of Procurement -designated key projects through effective project management, utilizing appropriate e-procurement tools to maximize speed, efficiency and drive of benefits (e.g. e-RFI's e-RFP, e-auctions, spend analysis)
    * Supporting the Function's control and risk agenda, - including CARM, IFRS, SFRM manage all spends and process relating to the acquisition of the above categories of materials
    * Define the annual strategy of the spends for these categories (GBP 17billions) ;

  • Diageo - Senior Planning Analyst, Guinness Cameroun SA

    Paris 2009 - 2010 : « Senior Planning Analyst » at DIAGEO PLC ``Africa'', Guinness Cameroun hub;
    * Manage procurement KPI and process, report all savings and cost avoidance made ;
    * Assure the compliance in all purchase made; ;
    * Ensure Diageo Purchasing Policy is well followed and embedded by the buyers;
    * Follow up the supplier performance through the Supplier Performance Management and raise a monthly report through the Business Performance Management;
    * Identify and report all risks that may occurred through the supplier risk failure management; ;

  • Diageo - Supplier Performance Analyst, Guinness Cameroun

    Paris 2005 - 2009 : Supplier Performance Analyst at DIAGEO PLC ``Africa'', Guinness Cameroun hub;
    * Execute and Deliver the category strategy including sourcing activities which generate benefits and achieve financial savings targets through insight and analysis of category and sub categories areas, including Support setting strategic direction for category.
    * Development of savings opportunities and benchmarking of industry standards and practices to identify quick win opportunities
    * Preparation of pre tender and tender documents in conjunction with key user departments
    * Manage and develop supplier relationships and ongoing negotiations, for the procurement category and sub categories, using leading practice procurement tools (such as cost trend analysis, price change analysis and supplier performance reviews) to deliver breakthrough performance in cost, service and quality;
    * Keep internal customers informed and involved in ongoing supplier management ;

  • SABC (Societé Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun) - Logistic Administrator

    2005 - 2005 * Manage all distributions activities between distributions centers and brewery ;
    * Manage storekeepers activities and issue report ;
    * Define daily delivery plan as per needs from each distribution center ;

Formations

  • The Ken Blanchard Companies (Escondido, Ca)

    Escondido, Ca 2012 - 2012 Diploma on Leadership styles and maturity levels expert

    Leadership styles
    Maturity Levels
    Developing people and self-motivation
    D1 - Low competence and low commitment[8]
    D2 - Low competence and high commitment
    D3 - High competence and low/variable commitment
    D4 - High competence and high commitment
    Situational Leadership II

  • (N.L.P.A) Association Next Level In Purchasing (P.O.Box 1360,Moon Township, A 15108 U.S.)

    P.O.Box 1360,Moon Township, A 15108 U.S. 2011 - 2011 SPSM 2 (Senior professional in Supply Management, lev 2)

    Expert Purchasing Management
    Professional Purchasing Project Management
    Basics of Smart International Procurement
    Executing A Global Sourcing Strategy

  • (N.L.P.A) Association Next Level In Purchasing (P.O.Box 1360,Moon Township, A 15108 U.S.)

    P.O.Box 1360,Moon Township, A 15108 U.S. 2010 - 2010 SPSM (Senior Professionned in Supply Chain Management)

    Supplier Performance Management
    Powerful Negotiation For Successful Buying
    Mastering Purchasing Fundamentals
    Microsoft Excel For Purchasing Professionals
    Supply Management Contract Writing
    14 Purchasing Best Practices
    Savings Strategy Development

  • DIAGEO ACADEMY (London)

    London 2008 - 2008 : Training in DIAGEO ACADEMY for all procurement functions and activities

  • Université De Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2007 - 2009 Master in Accounting, Finance and Audit

  • Institut Universitaire De Technologie (Douala)

    Douala 2004 - 2005 Professional Bachelor in Industrial Logistic

  • Institut Universitaire De Technologie (Douala)

    Douala 2001 - 2003 University Diploma of Technologie in Logistic and Transport

