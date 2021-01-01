Marcelo FARAH

-
Eldim
- Responsable de Vente International
Commercial | Caen
2020 - maintenant
✓ Chef d'équipe Ventes et Opérations en France et en Corée du Sud.
✓ Gestion / motivation des distributeurs à l'étranger : Chine, Corée du Sud, Israël, Japon, Malaisie, EUA, Angleterre, Allemagne
✓ Développement des ventes, cycle long et amélioration des relations avec les clients actuels et prospects : Brésil, Afrique du Sud, Chili, Australie, entre autres.
✓ Développement de nouveaux partenaires à l'étranger et négociations de contrats
-
Precision Aviation Group, Inc.
- Regional Sales Manager
2015 - 2020
Aggressive Marketing and Sales achievement in the assigned territory.
Market share increased substantially / Outstanding customer satisfaction for General Aviation market, rotary and fixed wings;
M&A and valuation process.
PAG provides parts and MRO services for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft (including Commercial Aircraft operations).
-
Airmod Consulting Engineering
- Business Development Consultant
2014 - 2015
ERJ 145/135 national/international data base generation;
Customer Relationship development / prospecting - Embraer plataforms
Airlines/Aviation companies account management /development;
Prepare and interface customer requests optional features;
Technical support to Sales, Marketing during customer negotiations.
Negotiations with national and international suppliers (France, Canada, USA, etc);
-
IEME Brazil Consulting Engineering
- Commercial Coordinator
2014 - 2014
Close interface with government departments, for railway and urban development, highlighting:
Strategic Account Management;
Partnership definition for public bid;
Government Relations;
Tender Management and Prospecting;
Customer prospecting;
Sales Development.
Technical support to Sales, Marketing during customer negotiations.
-
Winco Comercio Internacional
- Account Manager
2012 - 2013
Strategic Account Manager at Winco International. My role was take care of partnership
development, Sales development, Customer support management, strongly focusing on Customer Relationship
Management/Development, responsible for Africa countries, such as South Africa, Mozambique, Guinea and
Gabon, highlighting:
Strategic partnership Development;
Diplomatic and linguistic outstanding skills developed;
Management and hiring of staff in South Africa and Mozambique;
Responsible for USD 10M revenue abroad and internally;
Accounts: Vale (Mozambique and Brazil), Rio Tinto, ENRC, CFM (Mozambique), CBG (Guinea),
Transnet (South Africa), Grindrod Explorer (South Africa and Mozambique);
Partners Management: Many Engineering’s in South Africa as Hatch and Grindrod, the Wagon
Manufacturer in USA: FreightCar America, Manufacturers in Canada, France, and Denmark;
Negotiations with South Africa, Gabon, Guinea, Mauritania, France, USA, Spain.
International Contract Administration/Negotiation;
Wagons and parts sales prospection and coordination;
Sales Development, also International and National Tender Coordination (EPC);
Customer prospecting (Many friendship/Business relation developed in several countries, such as
South Africa, Mozambique, USA, France, Canada, Morocco, Gabon, Chile, etc. );
Many international Business trips;
Customer Support and Relationship Management
o Resolve customer complaints, Manage customers' accounts, follow up on customer
interactions.
-
TAM Airlines
- Key Account Manager
São Paulo
2007 - 2012
Coordination of $17 million Contract for the Presidential Aircraft. This contract covers logistic and maintenance services for the Brazilian Presidential Airplane (Airbus A319CJ), highlighting:
Total Care PBH (Power by the hour), for the Presidential Airplane. TAM took part of the related public
tender. The company was qualified and won this new contract under my coordination.
Strong Sales Increase and Customer Relationship Management;
Closely Interface with Departments: Engineering Dept. Financial, Legal, Technical, Taxes and others as
Focal Point Key Account;
Customer Engineering environment
Prepare and interface customer requests optional features (Accomplished by Engineering Order)
Technical support to Sales, Marketing during customer negotiations.
Sale coordination, invoices control, commercial proposals and payment control;
Negotiations with national and international suppliers (France, Canada, USA, etc);
Tender Management and Prospecting;
Other roles: Repair and Capability Administrator at TAM MRO
Aircraft Components Repair Administration – Aircraft Rotables and equipment (Avianca /TAM):
o Strong sales increase and revenue budged;
o Customer prospecting and Customer relationship Management
o Capability development:
o ATR / Embraer equipment (interface with ATR Aircraft Manufacturer, France and USA).
-
TAM Executive Aviation
- Project Analyst
2006 - 2007
Adviser/Analyst of TAM EXECUTIVE President: Rui Aquino, working on Strategic Projects. Management and analyze Strategic Projects of the Company:
Project Management with focus on time, cost and quality;
Work with PMBOK concepts to generate management devices;
Participation in the PPC’s and CPC (Cessna Pilot Center) development team;
Technical and Management support for ongoing projects in the Company.
-
TAM Airlines
- Trainee - TAM Trainee Program
São Paulo
2006 - 2006
:Participation in``TAM 2006Trainee Program''of TAM - TAXI AÉREO MARÍLIA.
MainProgram Activities:
* Final Trainee Project: Study and development of the production using PERT/CPM concepts,
approved by the board of Directors of TAMExective Aviation,with the title:"An applied
Methodology for Aircraft Maintenance Optimization'' highlightingthe end of Trainee Program;
* Technical Visits and Presentations:
o Kansas: Cessna Single Engine and Mustang in Independence and
o Heritage, manufacturer interiors in Wichita, Kansas;
o Aircraft Simulators in the Center of Training Flight Safety inWichita, Kansas;
o Helicopters Simulators in the Bell Helicopters Training Center, Gran Prarie, Texas
o Sales Force (www.salesforce.com), a CRM tool;
o Center of parts and materials distribution of Bell Helicopters.
-
Renault
- Engineer
Boulogne-Billancourt
2004 - 2004
: Engineer at Renault(Internship)- Paris, France (Development light commercial
vehicle), France. Workingon the development of New Traffic, Electronic/Electricity Service:
* Study, test and preparation of a Simulation Table of Wiring;
* Test, preparation and approval of a New Traffic Series wiring for new vehicles before
Automaker.
* Detection and repair problems in the Wirings;
* Documentation & troubleshooting.