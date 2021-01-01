Menu

Marcelo FARAH

  • Eldim
  • Responsable de Vente International

Caen

En résumé

Actuellement, je suis directeur des ventes et des opérations (directeur de pays, directeur de bureau, directeur des ventes de territoire) chez Precision Heliparts, groupe Precision Aviation. PAG est un groupe aérospatial et MRO qui assure la maintenance et les services des hélicoptères, des ailes fixes (aviation générale et compagnies aériennes) dans le monde entier.

Au sein de la division MRO de TAM (LATAM), j’ai eu l’occasion d’être responsable des comptes clés pour le contrat Total Care l'armée de l'air de 20 M $ pour le VIP Airbus A319CJ. La gestion des ventes et de la relation client / gouvernement / défense faisait également partie de mon quotidien.

Une autre expérience riche et très intéressante a été WinCo Internacional, où j’ai pu en apprendre beaucoup sur les cultures de certains pays africains, ouvrir de nouveaux comptes et développer le commerce dans cette région, en tant que gestionnaire stratégique pour le Mozambique, le Gabon et l’Afrique du Sud.

J'ai déjà vécu en France, en Angleterre et aux États-Unis. Également, j'ai déjà visité plus de 20 pays.

Citoyenneté familiale italienne / brésilienne.

Mes compétences :
Toeic Certificate
Business Development
Tender Management
Technical support
Microsoft Windows 9x
urban development
partnership development
Strategic Account Management
Simulink
Sales Development
Pascal
Partners Management
Oracle
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Microsoft DOS
Matlab
LabVIEW
Ielts Preparation
HTML
Customer support management
Customer Relationship Management
Capability development
Aircraft Maintenance
Aircraft

Entreprises

  • Eldim - Responsable de Vente International

    Commercial | Caen 2020 - maintenant ✓ Chef d'équipe Ventes et Opérations en France et en Corée du Sud.
    ✓ Gestion / motivation des distributeurs à l'étranger : Chine, Corée du Sud, Israël, Japon, Malaisie, EUA, Angleterre, Allemagne
    ✓ Développement des ventes, cycle long et amélioration des relations avec les clients actuels et prospects : Brésil, Afrique du Sud, Chili, Australie, entre autres.
    ✓ Développement de nouveaux partenaires à l'étranger et négociations de contrats

  • Precision Aviation Group, Inc. - Regional Sales Manager

    2015 - 2020 Aggressive Marketing and Sales achievement in the assigned territory.

    Market share increased substantially / Outstanding customer satisfaction for General Aviation market, rotary and fixed wings;

    M&A and valuation process.

    PAG provides parts and MRO services for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft (including Commercial Aircraft operations).

  • Airmod Consulting Engineering - Business Development Consultant

    2014 - 2015  ERJ 145/135 national/international data base generation;
    Customer Relationship development / prospecting - Embraer plataforms
     Airlines/Aviation companies account management /development;
     Prepare and interface customer requests optional features;
     Technical support to Sales, Marketing during customer negotiations.
     Negotiations with national and international suppliers (France, Canada, USA, etc);

  • IEME Brazil Consulting Engineering - Commercial Coordinator

    2014 - 2014 Close interface with government departments, for railway and urban development, highlighting:
     Strategic Account Management;
     Partnership definition for public bid;
     Government Relations;
     Tender Management and Prospecting;
     Customer prospecting;
     Sales Development.
     Technical support to Sales, Marketing during customer negotiations.

  • Winco Comercio Internacional - Account Manager

    2012 - 2013 Strategic Account Manager at Winco International. My role was take care of partnership
    development, Sales development, Customer support management, strongly focusing on Customer Relationship
    Management/Development, responsible for Africa countries, such as South Africa, Mozambique, Guinea and
    Gabon, highlighting:
     Strategic partnership Development;
     Diplomatic and linguistic outstanding skills developed;
     Management and hiring of staff in South Africa and Mozambique;
     Responsible for USD 10M revenue abroad and internally;
     Accounts: Vale (Mozambique and Brazil), Rio Tinto, ENRC, CFM (Mozambique), CBG (Guinea),
    Transnet (South Africa), Grindrod Explorer (South Africa and Mozambique);
     Partners Management: Many Engineering’s in South Africa as Hatch and Grindrod, the Wagon
    Manufacturer in USA: FreightCar America, Manufacturers in Canada, France, and Denmark;
     Negotiations with South Africa, Gabon, Guinea, Mauritania, France, USA, Spain.
     International Contract Administration/Negotiation;
     Wagons and parts sales prospection and coordination;
     Sales Development, also International and National Tender Coordination (EPC);
     Customer prospecting (Many friendship/Business relation developed in several countries, such as
    South Africa, Mozambique, USA, France, Canada, Morocco, Gabon, Chile, etc. );
     Many international Business trips;
     Customer Support and Relationship Management
    o Resolve customer complaints, Manage customers' accounts, follow up on customer
    interactions.

  • TAM Airlines - Key Account Manager

    São Paulo 2007 - 2012 Coordination of $17 million Contract for the Presidential Aircraft. This contract covers logistic and maintenance services for the Brazilian Presidential Airplane (Airbus A319CJ), highlighting:
     Total Care PBH (Power by the hour), for the Presidential Airplane. TAM took part of the related public
    tender. The company was qualified and won this new contract under my coordination.
     Strong Sales Increase and Customer Relationship Management;
     Closely Interface with Departments: Engineering Dept. Financial, Legal, Technical, Taxes and others as
    Focal Point Key Account;
     Customer Engineering environment
     Prepare and interface customer requests optional features (Accomplished by Engineering Order)
     Technical support to Sales, Marketing during customer negotiations.
    Sale coordination, invoices control, commercial proposals and payment control;
     Negotiations with national and international suppliers (France, Canada, USA, etc);
     Tender Management and Prospecting;
     Other roles: Repair and Capability Administrator at TAM MRO
     Aircraft Components Repair Administration – Aircraft Rotables and equipment (Avianca /TAM):
    o Strong sales increase and revenue budged;
    o Customer prospecting and Customer relationship Management
    o Capability development:
    o ATR / Embraer equipment (interface with ATR Aircraft Manufacturer, France and USA).

  • TAM Executive Aviation - Project Analyst

    2006 - 2007 Adviser/Analyst of TAM EXECUTIVE President: Rui Aquino, working on Strategic Projects. Management and analyze Strategic Projects of the Company:
     Project Management with focus on time, cost and quality;
     Work with PMBOK concepts to generate management devices;
     Participation in the PPC’s and CPC (Cessna Pilot Center) development team;
     Technical and Management support for ongoing projects in the Company.

  • TAM Airlines - Trainee - TAM Trainee Program

    São Paulo 2006 - 2006 :Participation in``TAM 2006Trainee Program''of TAM - TAXI AÉREO MARÍLIA.
    MainProgram Activities:
    * Final Trainee Project: Study and development of the production using PERT/CPM concepts,
    approved by the board of Directors of TAMExective Aviation,with the title:"An applied
    Methodology for Aircraft Maintenance Optimization'' highlightingthe end of Trainee Program;
    * Technical Visits and Presentations:
    o Kansas: Cessna Single Engine and Mustang in Independence and
    o Heritage, manufacturer interiors in Wichita, Kansas;
    o Aircraft Simulators in the Center of Training Flight Safety inWichita, Kansas;
    o Helicopters Simulators in the Bell Helicopters Training Center, Gran Prarie, Texas
    o Sales Force (www.salesforce.com), a CRM tool;
    o Center of parts and materials distribution of Bell Helicopters.

  • Renault - Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2004 : Engineer at Renault(Internship)- Paris, France (Development light commercial
    vehicle), France. Workingon the development of New Traffic, Electronic/Electricity Service:
    * Study, test and preparation of a Simulation Table of Wiring;
    * Test, preparation and approval of a New Traffic Series wiring for new vehicles before
    Automaker.
    * Detection and repair problems in the Wirings;
    * Documentation & troubleshooting.

Formations

  • FIA / USP (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 2018 - 2019 Valuation Merger and Acquisition

    ANALYSE DES VALORISATIONS, DES FUSIONS, DES ACQUISITIONS ET DES ACTIONS

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2003 - 2004 Mechanical Engineer - Exchange Student

    Exchange Student at ‘Département de Génie Mécanique Conception’ -‘Institute National de Sciences Appliquées de Lyon’, INSA - FRANCE.

  • Universidade Federal De Uberlândia (Uberlândia)

    Uberlândia 1999 - 2006 Mechanical Engineering

    Research student of CNPQ (National Advice of Scientific Technical Development). Project “Utilization of Cinematic Calibrator for Industrials Robots Trajectory Verification”, “Operational System of Tree Axis Controlled by step motors” and Aeronautic Project: designing and conception for a small plane for SAE-Aerodesign University Competition, with many awards won since our project start.

Réseau