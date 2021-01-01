Marcelo FARAH

Actuellement, je suis directeur des ventes et des opérations (directeur de pays, directeur de bureau, directeur des ventes de territoire) chez Precision Heliparts, groupe Precision Aviation. PAG est un groupe aérospatial et MRO qui assure la maintenance et les services des hélicoptères, des ailes fixes (aviation générale et compagnies aériennes) dans le monde entier.



Au sein de la division MRO de TAM (LATAM), j’ai eu l’occasion d’être responsable des comptes clés pour le contrat Total Care l'armée de l'air de 20 M $ pour le VIP Airbus A319CJ. La gestion des ventes et de la relation client / gouvernement / défense faisait également partie de mon quotidien.



Une autre expérience riche et très intéressante a été WinCo Internacional, où j’ai pu en apprendre beaucoup sur les cultures de certains pays africains, ouvrir de nouveaux comptes et développer le commerce dans cette région, en tant que gestionnaire stratégique pour le Mozambique, le Gabon et l’Afrique du Sud.



J'ai déjà vécu en France, en Angleterre et aux États-Unis. Également, j'ai déjà visité plus de 20 pays.



Citoyenneté familiale italienne / brésilienne.



Mes compétences :

Toeic Certificate

Business Development

Tender Management

Technical support

Microsoft Windows 9x

urban development

partnership development

Strategic Account Management

Simulink

Sales Development

Pascal

Partners Management

Oracle

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Office

Microsoft DOS

Matlab

LabVIEW

Ielts Preparation

HTML

Customer support management

Customer Relationship Management

Capability development

Aircraft Maintenance

Aircraft