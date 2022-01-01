Retail
Marie-Agnès JOLY
HAMAC-TOURISME
Directrice Générale
HERAULT
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HAMAC-TOURISME
- Directrice Générale
Direction générale | HERAULT
2016 - maintenant
OLYDEA
- DIRECTION
HERAULT
2016 - maintenant
Directrice Administrative et R.H.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Patrice DACHY
