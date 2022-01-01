Menu

Marie Christine VANHOUCKE

CARVIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Micropole Univers - CCMI - Consultante

    2008

  • Association 3ID - Conseillère en Insertion Professionnelle

    2012 - maintenant

  • GENERIX - Consultante

    Lezennes 2001 - 2007

  • Soft Informatique - Technico - Formation

    2000 - 2001

  • AFI - Technico - Formation

    1999 - 2000

  • District Henin Carvin - Responsable Service Informatique

    1991 - 1999

  • Credit Immobilier - HLM - Responsable Exploitation et Developpement

    1980 - 1990

Formations

Réseau