Marie Claire BERKMANS

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business english
Traduction
Pédagogue
Relations sociales

Entreprises

  • orange - Corporate english trainer

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Bonduelle - Formatrice anglais freelance

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2016 - 2017

  • la compagnie des vétérinaires - Formatrice anglais

    2015 - maintenant

  • DELTA NEU - Formatrice anglais freelance

    2015 - 2015

  • Agapes Restauration - Formatrice anglais freelance

    2014 - maintenant

  • Les 3 brasseurs - Formatrice anglais freelance

    2014 - maintenant

  • Cerema - Formatrice anglais Freelance

    Bron 2014 - 2014

  • GDF SUEZ - Formatrice anglais freelance

    2014 - 2015

  • Conseil Régional - Formatrice anglais

    2014 - 2014 Cours d anglais orientés transport

  • Parquetteries de la Lys - Formatrice anglais freelance

    2014 - 2014 Immersion à Londres, benchmarking.

  • GEA - Formatrice anglais freelance

    2013 - 2015

  • Conseil Général du Pas de Calais - Formatrice anglais freelance

    ARRAS 2013 - 2014

  • Auchan - Formatrice anglais freelance

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2013 - 2014

  • Nexans - Formatrice Anglais Freelance

    Casablanca 2013 - 2015

  • Geodis Calberson - Formatrice Anglais Freelance

    2013 - 2015

  • EDF Energy - Formatrice Anglais Freelance

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • Caisse Epargne - Formatrice Anglais Freelance

    2013 - 2013

  • Institut Supérieur D'Optique de Lille - Formatrice Anglais Freelance

    2013 - maintenant

  • HP Enterprise Services - Formatrice anglais freelance

    Courtaboeuf 2013 - 2015

  • ISTEM - Formatrice Anglais Freelance

    LILLE 2013 - 2013

  • Loquendi - Responsable grand compte

    2008 - 2013 Formatrice anglais et coordination d'une équipe de formateurs pour la société castorama
    création des programmes de formation, organisation et animation d'immersions personalisées à Londres (benchmarking), traductions

  • Université Catholique de Lille - Professeur d'Anglais

    Lille Cedex 2008 - 2009 Enseignement de l'anglais spécialisé : étudiants première, deuxième et troisième année de Psycho patho et psycho sociale
    Etude et traduction de texte de l'OMS, case studies.

  • Education nationale - Anglais

    Paris 2002 - 2007 enseignement de l'anglais

  • Visteon - Interprete / traductrice

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2000 - 2001 interpretariat simultané et consécutif pour ingénieurs et chefs de projets indiens

  • Interlochen arts academy - Faculty

    1998 - 2000

  • Jacktaedt - Traductrice

    1998 - 1999 traduction et interprétariat pour le gérant
    anglais francais

Formations

  • Interlochen Arts Academy | Interlochen Center For The Arts (Interlochen)

    Interlochen 1996 - 1998

  • Lycée Henri Wallon

    Valenciennes 1989 - 1991

