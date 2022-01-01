Marie Claire BERKMANS

-
orange
- Corporate english trainer
Paris
2017 - maintenant
-
Bonduelle
- Formatrice anglais freelance
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2016 - 2017
-
la compagnie des vétérinaires
- Formatrice anglais
2015 - maintenant
-
DELTA NEU
- Formatrice anglais freelance
2015 - 2015
-
Agapes Restauration
- Formatrice anglais freelance
2014 - maintenant
-
Les 3 brasseurs
- Formatrice anglais freelance
2014 - maintenant
-
Cerema
- Formatrice anglais Freelance
Bron
2014 - 2014
-
GDF SUEZ
- Formatrice anglais freelance
2014 - 2015
-
Conseil Régional
- Formatrice anglais
2014 - 2014
Cours d anglais orientés transport
-
Parquetteries de la Lys
- Formatrice anglais freelance
2014 - 2014
Immersion à Londres, benchmarking.
-
GEA
- Formatrice anglais freelance
2013 - 2015
-
Conseil Général du Pas de Calais
- Formatrice anglais freelance
ARRAS
2013 - 2014
-
Auchan
- Formatrice anglais freelance
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2013 - 2014
-
Nexans
- Formatrice Anglais Freelance
Casablanca
2013 - 2015
-
Geodis Calberson
- Formatrice Anglais Freelance
2013 - 2015
-
EDF Energy
- Formatrice Anglais Freelance
Paris
2013 - maintenant
-
Caisse Epargne
- Formatrice Anglais Freelance
2013 - 2013
-
Institut Supérieur D'Optique de Lille
- Formatrice Anglais Freelance
2013 - maintenant
-
HP Enterprise Services
- Formatrice anglais freelance
Courtaboeuf
2013 - 2015
-
ISTEM
- Formatrice Anglais Freelance
LILLE
2013 - 2013
-
Loquendi
- Responsable grand compte
2008 - 2013
Formatrice anglais et coordination d'une équipe de formateurs pour la société castorama
création des programmes de formation, organisation et animation d'immersions personalisées à Londres (benchmarking), traductions
-
Université Catholique de Lille
- Professeur d'Anglais
Lille Cedex
2008 - 2009
Enseignement de l'anglais spécialisé : étudiants première, deuxième et troisième année de Psycho patho et psycho sociale
Etude et traduction de texte de l'OMS, case studies.
-
Education nationale
- Anglais
Paris
2002 - 2007
enseignement de l'anglais
-
Visteon
- Interprete / traductrice
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2000 - 2001
interpretariat simultané et consécutif pour ingénieurs et chefs de projets indiens
-
Interlochen arts academy
- Faculty
1998 - 2000
-
Jacktaedt
- Traductrice
1998 - 1999
traduction et interprétariat pour le gérant
anglais francais