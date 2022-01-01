Retail
Marie Claire FAURE
SORBIERS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Traduction
Trados
Recherche documentaire
Wordfast
Relecture / corrections
Entreprises
24translate
- Traductrice relectrice
2010 - maintenant
Accent Mondial
- Traductrice et relectrice technique allemand et anglais ->français
2008 - 2010
M-TECH
- Traductrice technique
1996 - 2008
Formations
Université Grenoble 3 Stendhal
Grenoble
1995 - 1996
allemand et anglais
Université Grenoble 3 Stendhal
Grenoble
1994 - 1995
LEA ANGLAIS ALLEMAND OPTION TRADUCTION SPECIALISEE
Réseau
Chantal CERVONI
Elsa DELIDAIS
Frédérique CHILLET
Petra KALSOW
Pierre BOSSY
Vincent BERNARD