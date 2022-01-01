Retail
Marie Claire FERRARI
Ajouter
Marie Claire FERRARI
BRIVE LA GAILLARDE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Initiative Corrèze (Ex Tremplin)
- Chargée de Mission
2009 - maintenant
CCI du Var
- Conseiller Création
2008 - 2008
CCI du Pays de Brive
- Conseiller Création
2007 - 2007
Cegid group
- Animatrice de formation
Lyon Cedex 09
2004 - 2006
Formations
CEFAC (Centre D'Etudes Et De Formation Des Assistants Techniques Du Commerce)
Paris
2006 - 2007
Université Angers (Angers)
Angers
2000 - 2003
Magistere de Tourisme Gestion Hôtelière
Lycée Hôtelier Sacré Coeur
St Chely D'Apcher
1997 - 2000
BTS Hôtellerie Restauration
Réseau
Cécile NEIGE
Debord MARC
Emmanuelle LARNAUDIE
François COQUILLARD
Gaëtan GEFFROY
Laurent MANNAS
Ludovic DESANLIS
Marion TANGUY BURNICHON
Régis HARANG
Stéphanie CROMARIAS