Menu

Marie Claire FERRARI

BRIVE LA GAILLARDE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Initiative Corrèze (Ex Tremplin) - Chargée de Mission

    2009 - maintenant

  • CCI du Var - Conseiller Création

    2008 - 2008

  • CCI du Pays de Brive - Conseiller Création

    2007 - 2007

  • Cegid group - Animatrice de formation

    Lyon Cedex 09 2004 - 2006

Formations

Réseau