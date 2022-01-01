Marie-Claire MATHIAS

Bonjour! I am Marie-Claire, a native French teacher in Leeds coming directly from France.



I graduated from an engineering school (ENSGSI) in France specialising in Personal Development, Project Management and Innovation.



Afterwards I graduated from a dance centre (James Carles Choreographic Centre) in France specialising in Contemporary dance. This passion always keeps my energy good, positive and creative.



Afterwards, I moved to Leeds and became a French tutor. This unique background makes me teach in an unique and different way : Innovative, Energetic, Efficient and Creative.



I am currently a French teacher and a Salsa Teacher in Leeds. I have been teaching for almost 10 years now to all ages. These 2 activities make me enjoy life, I never get bored and I meet wonderful people every single day. Always looking for new games or new ways of learning, TEACHING is a real PASSION for me.



Mes compétences :

Créativité

Développement personnel

Innovation

Knowledge Management

Management

Trac