Mehdi BOUSSARHANE

I’m graduate of a Master Degree in Information Technology at the University of Casablanca (Morocco) with 5 years of application development experience and 2 years as Data Analyst. I have been developing applications of various complexities using Oracle-based technologies such as Oracle Forms/Report, PL/SQL and JAVA/JEE.
I've previously worked with MSBI (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, PowerPivot, Excel, Sharepoint, PerformancePoint) for developing and deploying Business Intelligence systems.
I am interested in: Startups, Technology, Graphic Design, Web Design, Programming, Internet Marketing, Business, Personal Development and more...
I'm passionate about teaching, making complex concepts simple and helping people reach the top of their game.
Programming :
- JAVA/JEE
- ORACLE FORMS/REPORT & PL/SQL
- MSBI (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS), PowerPivot, Excel, Sharepoint, PerformancePoint (2010)
Data Analysis :
- SAS/SPSS/R
- Hadoop EcoSystem
Mes compétences :
Oracle forms/reports
Java/JEE
PL/SQL
Analyse de données
