Mehdi BOUSSARHANE

I’m graduate of a Master Degree in Information Technology at the University of Casablanca (Morocco) with 5 years of application development experience and 2 years as Data Analyst. I have been developing applications of various complexities using Oracle-based technologies such as Oracle Forms/Report, PL/SQL and JAVA/JEE.



I've previously worked with MSBI (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, PowerPivot, Excel, Sharepoint, PerformancePoint) for developing and deploying Business Intelligence systems.



I am interested in: Startups, Technology, Graphic Design, Web Design, Programming, Internet Marketing, Business, Personal Development and more...



I'm passionate about teaching, making complex concepts simple and helping people reach the top of their game.



Programming :

- JAVA/JEE

- ORACLE FORMS/REPORT & PL/SQL

- MSBI (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS), PowerPivot, Excel, Sharepoint, PerformancePoint (2010)



Data Analysis :

- SAS/SPSS/R

- Hadoop EcoSystem



Mes compétences :

Oracle forms/reports

Java/JEE

PL/SQL

Analyse de données