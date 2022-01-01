Menu

Mehdi BOUSSARHANE

CASABLANCA

En résumé

I’m graduate of a Master Degree in Information Technology at the University of Casablanca (Morocco) with 5 years of application development experience and 2 years as Data Analyst. I have been developing applications of various complexities using Oracle-based technologies such as Oracle Forms/Report, PL/SQL and JAVA/JEE.

I've previously worked with MSBI (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, PowerPivot, Excel, Sharepoint, PerformancePoint) for developing and deploying Business Intelligence systems.

I am interested in: Startups, Technology, Graphic Design, Web Design, Programming, Internet Marketing, Business, Personal Development and more...

I'm passionate about teaching, making complex concepts simple and helping people reach the top of their game.

Programming :
- JAVA/JEE
- ORACLE FORMS/REPORT & PL/SQL
- MSBI (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS), PowerPivot, Excel, Sharepoint, PerformancePoint (2010)

Data Analysis :
- SAS/SPSS/R
- Hadoop EcoSystem

Mes compétences :
Oracle forms/reports
Java/JEE
PL/SQL
Analyse de données

Entreprises

  • Office des Changes - Data Analyst + Java & PL/SQL developer

    2009 - maintenant - Analyste de données
    - Analyste développeur Java, PL/SQL et Oracle Forms/Reports

  • OCP - Développeur JAVA/J2EE

    Casablanca 2009 - 2009 Modélisation Objet (UML)
    Base de données Oracle 10g
    Développement d'un outils de gestion de la performance (JAVA/J2EE)

    Objectif:
    Offrir à l'organisation un moyen de gérer la performance du personnel en identifiant pour chaque employé des objectifs de performance critique, reliés aux buts prioritaires de l'organisation et examinés à des intervalles spécifiques.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau