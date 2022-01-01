Marie-Clara KRSTIC

Du fun, de la découverte, du partage et du challenge. Les ingrédients d'un bon job selon moi.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet informatique
Développement commercial
Vente
Management
Trade marketing
Category management
Entreprises
Unilever France
- Project Manager
Rueil-MalmaisonmaintenantUnderstanding business requirements of Sales managers/representatives regarding retailer's approach and translating them into IT solutions.
Unilever
- Shopper marketing manager
Rueil-Malmaison2014 - maintenantResponsable de la mise en place de la stratégie commerciale sur les catégories Aides Culinaires, Soupes et Margarine.
UNILEVER France
- Trade Category Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2011 - 2014
UNILEVER France
- Project Manager in Strategic Investment
Rueil-Malmaison2010 - 20111/ Customer Investments
New logistic conditions definition and deployment.
Trade terms optimisation and alignement with Unilever European recommendations.
2/ Customer negociation strategy definition
Process follow up with customer directors (learnings, burning platform, negociation process, timings, risks assessment).
Unilever France
- Category Marketing Expertise Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2006 - 2009Managing the promotional and assortment policies of the company.
Core activities: Harmonisation and optimisation of the processes and tools for customer marketing teams. Communication and training.
Unilever Europe
- Digital European Project Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2004 - 2006Co-ordinating the development of Online Channel-Communications for Unilever Marketing teams across Europe.
Core activities: Developing European Online Platforms in collaboration with creative agencies, Roll-out to Unilever local companies, Integrating of Online media within other existing communication channels such as call centres, direct marketing and SMS, Full Project Planning regarding Budget, Resource and Timing.
Formations
Université Paris 12 Val De Marne (Creteil)
Creteil1998 - 1999Business-oriented postgraduate diplomas in Information Technology Engineering
(mention B)
Université Paris XII Val De Marne (Creteil)
Creteil1995 - 1998Master's degree in Information Technology for Business Management