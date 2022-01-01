Menu

Marie-Clara KRSTIC

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Du fun, de la découverte, du partage et du challenge. Les ingrédients d'un bon job selon moi.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet informatique
Développement commercial
Vente
Management
Trade marketing
Category management

Entreprises

  • Unilever France - Project Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison maintenant Understanding business requirements of Sales managers/representatives regarding retailer's approach and translating them into IT solutions.

  • Unilever - Shopper marketing manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - maintenant Responsable de la mise en place de la stratégie commerciale sur les catégories Aides Culinaires, Soupes et Margarine.

  • UNILEVER France - Trade Category Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2011 - 2014

  • UNILEVER France - Project Manager in Strategic Investment

    Rueil-Malmaison 2010 - 2011 1/ Customer Investments
    New logistic conditions definition and deployment.
    Trade terms optimisation and alignement with Unilever European recommendations.

    2/ Customer negociation strategy definition
    Process follow up with customer directors (learnings, burning platform, negociation process, timings, risks assessment).

  • Unilever France - Category Marketing Expertise Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2006 - 2009 Managing the promotional and assortment policies of the company.

    Core activities: Harmonisation and optimisation of the processes and tools for customer marketing teams. Communication and training.

  • Unilever Europe - Digital European Project Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2004 - 2006 Co-ordinating the development of Online Channel-Communications for Unilever Marketing teams across Europe.

    Core activities: Developing European Online Platforms in collaboration with creative agencies, Roll-out to Unilever local companies, Integrating of Online media within other existing communication channels such as call centres, direct marketing and SMS, Full Project Planning regarding Budget, Resource and Timing.

Formations

  • Université Paris 12 Val De Marne (Creteil)

    Creteil 1998 - 1999 Business-oriented postgraduate diplomas in Information Technology Engineering

    (mention B)

  • Université Paris XII Val De Marne (Creteil)

    Creteil 1995 - 1998 Master's degree in Information Technology for Business Management

    (mention B)

