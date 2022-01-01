Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie-Clotilde DUBART - BEUDAR
Ajouter
Marie-Clotilde DUBART - BEUDAR
Montreuil
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
UBISOFT EMEA
- Responsable Comptable
Montreuil
2011 - maintenant
Burberry France SASU
- Responsable Comptable
2006 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Hôtelière De Lausanne EHL (Lausanne)
Lausanne
1999 - 2003
Institut Supérieur Européen De Gestion (ISEG) - Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille
1994 - 1999
Réseau
Anne-Charlotte ORANGE
Corinne DELESSE
David SALOMEZ
Isabelle CHAMOREAU
Jean-Marie CAILLAUD
Pierre-Alban DUBART
Pierre-Yves ASSING
Vincent VERBEKE
Violaine VRINAT DUHA