Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie COELHO
Ajouter
Marie COELHO
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Illicoweb
- Graphiste - Rédactrice
2011 - maintenant
MAP'S
- Infographiste PAO
2006 - 2010
KAPS France
- Infographiste
2004 - 2006
EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne)
- Stagiaire en Audiovisuel
2003 - 2003
Groupe CIME
- Infographiste
2003 - 2004
Formations
IUT Montbéliard (Montbeliard)
Montbeliard
2010 - 2011
Formagraph
Besancon
2002 - 2003
Infographiste PAO
Lycée Albert Schweitzer
Mulhouse
1990 - 1992
BAC PRO
Lycée Albert Schweitzer
Mulhouse
1988 - 1990
CAP
Lycée Jean Jacques Henner
Altkirch
1987 - 1988
Seconde Gestion Comptabilité
Réseau
Ami-Consulting AMI-CONSULTING
Benoit MULLER
Chiali WAHIB
Clémence QUINTY
Emmanuel ARNOULD
Jean-Marie FINO
Loubna C_
Olivier BERNHARD
Pierre-François TACHON
Sylvie MARTIN