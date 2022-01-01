Retail
Marie DARNIS
Marie DARNIS
MARSEILLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
La maison du sol
- Déléguée commerciale
2015 - maintenant
Castorama
- Chef de rayon sol
Templemars
2013 - 2014
PEINTURES DU SUD
- RESPONSABLE SHOW-ROOM
Les Milles
2012 - 2013
Castorama
- Chef de rayon
Templemars
2009 - 2012
HM PEINTURES
- CONSEILLÈRE EN DÉCORATION INTERIEURE
2007 - 2008
Formations
CFA Descartes Marne La Vallée
Champs Sur Marne
2009 - 2010
LICENCE PROFESSIONELLE
CFA Descartes Marne La Vallée
Champs Sur Marne
2008 - 2009
BTS MUC
Réseau
Alexia SANTINI
Arnaud DELRIEU
Castorama RH EST
Céline DIANE
Christel MAFFRE
Laurie MELQUIOND
Ludovic D'HOOGHE
Olivia TOURNADRE
Pascale SCARPI
Playe FRÉDÉRIC